Giving back to veterans

“Support our troops” is a phrase we hear used a lot in Canada. It refers to the importance of supporting all military personnel for their incredible devotion to protect our country. However, it can sometimes be easy to forget former military personnel off the battlefield need our support as well.

While there are many struggles veterans face after arriving home, one of the most devastating is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). PTSD is a reaction to a horrifying event an individual experiences. Flashbacks, bad dreams and frightening thoughts can all become present on a daily basis. Without treatment, these side-effects can become more serious and can take the shape of violent outbursts and self-inflicted injury.

Historically, there has been a great deal of misunderstanding and stigma around PTSD. Veterans in both the First and Second World Wars were told to “toughen up” or considered to be experiencing “shell shock” and often diagnosed as insane. Over time, more has become known about what causes PTSD and how to treat it properly. However, unwarranted stigma still exists, especially among those within the military.

So, what is our country doing to help those address PTSD? While there are some services in place to deal with the mental-health needs of veterans, many continue to slip through the cracks due to a lack of available assistance.

Shonda Borden knows this reality all too well. Borden was the sister-in-law of Lionel Desmond, the veteran who killed himself and three family members in January in Nova Scotia. In an interview with CBC, Borden suggested more could have been done to help Desmond.

“He had all the family support you could imagine. If you don’t have the government to back you up, not even the health system to back you up, you’re going to remain the same,” she said.

It is troubling to hear veterans, after all they have done for us, have received little support for dealing with PTSD. Treating mental illness is just as important as treating a gunshot wound or a broken leg. By sending these men and women into life-threatening situations without guaranteeing adequate mental-health support, we are potentially subjecting them to a lifetime of suffering.

The federal government only recently started to acknowledge the problems faced by veterans with mental illness. A few months ago, the Parliamentary Committee on Veterans Affairs began to investigate this problem by undertaking a study on mental-health treatment and suicide prevention among veterans.

One of the many problems addressed by this committee has been the form of treatment veterans with PTSD receive. When testifying before the committee, John Champion, president of veterans’ care provider Mission Butterfly, criticized the most common treatment method currently in place.

“What (treatment) doesn’t require is the current medical solution of overmedication. There is a time and place for medication – make no mistake – but masking one’s symptoms makes it harder to treat the real cause.”

Until recently, our government has been offering veterans a temporary solution in the form of medication. While this may be an important aspect of treatment, it does not help those suffering with PTSD get to the root of the problem. Instead, it is believed a broader treatment approach could accomplish much more. Breanna Pizzuto, of the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region, recommended a different treatment approach when she testified before the committee.

“We must address all the factors that contribute to mental well-being, including financial stability, meaningful work, supportive personal relationships, family, and physical well-being. Alongside the obvious need for trained professionals to provide counselling or therapy comes the need for skills training, family support, income support, employment assistance and couples counselling.”

As opposed to doing the minimum to relieve veterans’ suffering with PTSD, we need to look at the bigger picture. By investing in a comprehensive range of services designed to facilitate the healing process, veterans’ recovery could be greatly improved.

It is good to see the federal government is beginning to take action on this issue. Our veterans have given us so much; it is time that we start giving back to them.

Jay Fallis grew up just outside of Orillia and is passionate about Canadian politics. He recently graduated with a master’s in political science from the University of Toronto. He can be reached at jjmfallis@gmail.com.