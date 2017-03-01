City seeks volunteers for Winter Games

Now the heavy lifting begins.

The city’s turn in the sporting spotlight grew a little brighter Wednesday as area politicians and event organizers gathered at Rotary Place to celebrate the arrival of the Ontario Winter Games – exactly one year from now.

“The City of Orillia is very proud to host a world-class event,” Mayor Steve Clarke said, pointing out councillors and city staff have targeted sports tourism as an area for economic growth.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening the relationship with the ministry and surrounding municipalities.”

Slated to run March 1 to 4, Winter Games general manager Michael Ladouceur said the event that’s being held in partnership with the province’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport will bring high-quality competition to the region thanks to the nearly 3,200 participants, aged 12 to 18, from across the province, as well thousands of their family members and friends, to 20 area venues.

“For many athletes, the games are the highlight of their career; for others, it’s a stepping stone to the Olympics,” Ladouceur said, adding the games are expected to contribute nearly $6 million to the regional economy since events are slated to be held in neighbouring communities such as Midland, Oro-Medonte Township and Severn Township.

The games, which take place every other year, were last held in 2014 in Muskoka, with portions taking place in Orillia. A lack of bids cancelled the 2016 edition, and when no letters of intent to host the 2018 games came in, the province began a search for a host municipality, with Orillia taking the lead.

Featuring close to 30 sports, spectators can check out a bevy of events ranging from alpine skiing, badminton and fencing to ringette, speed skating and wheelchair basketball.

The Rotary Place event also served as a rallying cry to the nearly 60 people attending the kick-off to let others know about the games and the need for volunteers to ensure it runs smoothly.

“This is a call to action, so please help spread the word,” games organizing committee chair Gill Tillmann urged attendees.

Tillmann said the games offer “so much value to the community,” especially for those who decide to take an active role through volunteerism.

“We are going to be buoyed by sponsors, people cheering and people volunteering,” she said, pointing out the city’s lucky to have a strong organizing committee already in place.

“Volunteers on this committee ... they see the big vision. We’re totally passionate about being involved.”

Clarke agreed with Tillmann’s assessment.

“We couldn’t even entertain hosting these games without significant community involvement,” he said. “The chore now is to enlist the aid of hundreds of volunteers. I feel very confident that will be a task easily recognized.”

Tillmann said the city and region are fortunate to have scored the event.

“This is a great, great coup,” she said. “We are so excited the games are coming here.”

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall said events like this can help create lasting friendships between both athletes and volunteers.

Added Marshall: “It becomes memorable, part of your fabric.”

For more information about how to get involved, visit orillia2018.ca.

andrewphilips@live.ca