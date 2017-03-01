Midland should soon have its first-ever microbrewery.

Barnstormer Brewing & Spirits Co. plans to build a new microbrewery, restaurant and retail outlet on a vacant parking lot in the municipality's downtown core, a stone's throw from Georgian Bay.

“We're very pleased with it,” Midland Mayor Gord McKay said Tuesday following a council meeting Monday where the project to sell the parking lot to the brewery received unanimously approval since it will “spur our local economy, provide jobs and serve as a new attraction for our area's tourism industry.”

Barnstormer owner-founder Dustin Norlund said he hopes to have the new site operating by next year with about $3.5- to $4-million set aside for construction and development costs.

“We're super excited about this project,” Norlund said, noting his entire operation should eventually utilize about 40,000-square-feet of space over two floors while employing 50 to 55 workers in a variety of roles.

“Nothing's going to change here in Barrie,” Norlund said, referring to the Yonge Street location that he said will eventually only brew small-batch craft beers with larger-capacity suds and other products manufactured down the road in Midland.

“We don't have enough brewing capacity in Barrie. Midland has the agenda to revitalize their downtown, their waterfront. Ideally, we'll break ground this year and finish the year after.”

During a general committee meeting in January, Midland council agreed to declare the land surplus for the purpose of pursuing the economic development opportunity and enter into negotiations to sell the land to the prospective buyer.

And while councillors were enthused with the microbrewery's potential since its products are already in LCBO and Beer Stores, their decision met with opposition from some in the community, including businessman Louis DeSantis and Dennis Brabant, who raised questions regarding the transparency and process that led up to the sale.

DeSantis said he might go to the Ontario Municipal Board to try to stop the brewery from using the land, which he argued is zoned commercial and not industrial.

But McKay said council and staff did everything above-board throughout the process with the town receiving the full-market evaluation for the property believed to be near $360,000.

“This is a perception. We have followed the procedures vigorously,” McKay said, pointing out it's normal that when a business approaches the town about possibly setting up shop, the municipality doesn't immediately “hold a public meeting” since that could scare potential businesses away.

But McKay said that while their are some concerns about some losing their view of Georgian Bay, the main issue concerning the sale seems to be related to parking, which the town plans to address by developing a comprehensive-parking strategy in concert with the downtown businesses and residents.

