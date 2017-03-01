Backyard hens are coming to Orillia this year, but the resident behind the idea feels city council has laid an egg.

Ian Tulloch said he won’t be participating in a pilot program proposed by city staff and endorsed by council committee at its meeting Monday night.

“I won’t spend time (and) money ... on a coop and hens just to have the city cancel the program at their will,” he wrote in an email, also highlighting how unfair it would be to get attached to the animals just to have the right to keep them potentially taken away.

“In a day and age where animals are treated cruelly and fed improperly, it should be our right that all residents be allowed equal opportunity to raise hens,” he added.

What Tulloch had hoped for was the OK to raise hens on residential properties in the city. Orillia may get there, but first staff suggested a pilot program of two years to see if this is the right move for the city to make.

During that time frame, 12 homeowners – three in each of the four wards – will be allowed to raise hens in their backyards, provided they meet a number of requirements, including a minimum lot area of 500 square metres. The hen coop and run must be at least eight metres away from any dwelling and three metres away from the lot line. No more than four hens can be on any lot at any one time.

Such restrictions would essentially exclude any homes in the new subdivisions in the city’s west end. Staff noted that is where the bulk of opposition to the hens was located.

The permits – which will likely cost $100 for the two years – will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis. That also concerns Tulloch.

“The other issue I have is people who are opposed to this project could apply, get hens and purposely make sure there are problems to cancel the project,” he opined.

But councillors are convinced this is the right way to go.

“I’m comfortable with the recommended direction,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “I like it because it refers to a trial period ... a trial number of potential successful applications.

“If it’s successful after two years, we move forward,” the mayor added. “If it’s unsuccessful in these isolated pockets, then we have a chance to revisit this or change the policy or rescind it.”

The staff report recommending the pilot project noted nine municipalities currently allowing backyard hens, and a further four offering pilot projects or temporary bylaws. Six municipalities were shown to prohibit hens in residential areas.

Of the 13 that permit, only Peterborough is reconsidering its stance at the moment, thanks in part to warnings from its local health unit and humane society about issues surrounding disease, noise and nuisance. Such concerns have not been brought forward to city staff by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, Ali Chapple, intermediate planner with the city, told councillors.

Coun. Jeff Clark, who also sits on the Orillia Food Council, is confident the pilot project will work. He told his colleagues he recently visited two residences outside city limits with chicken coops, and found no issues with noise, discernible odours or disease.

However, both he and Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson warned any prospective urban chicken farmer of the commitment required for raising hens.

“When talking to the two owners who have the coops, they said people need to be serious about this,” Clark said. “It’s not cheap to get into this ... and it’s hard work.”

To accommodate the pilot project, the city’s zoning bylaw and municipal code will both have to be amended. A public meeting on the changes is expected to be held April 3.

