Winter control budget running out

The year might only be two months old, but already the city’s winter control budget is in a state of flux.

Mayor Steve Clarke said this winter has dealt a major wallop to Orillia’s 2017 winter control budget with a deficit situation very possible, unless March, April and the next winter season don’t feature a lot of snow and/or constantly fluctuating temperatures.

“It’s been a tough, interesting winter,” Clarke said. “The bottom line is we’re hoping for a very friendly November and December next year. I’ve spoken with mayors of other municipalities and they’re facing the same issue.”

But if March proceeds as prognosticators, including Environment Canada, predict with plenty more snow and a return to colder temperatures, the city could already be over-budget come March 31, leaving no wiggle-room for the fall.

According to a staff report prepared by the environmental services and operations department, the city is projected to spend $1.402 million on operations by month’s end, eclipsing the total budget for all of 2017 of $1.398 million.

One unexpected expense involved having to contract out work to private companies over the past two months. The city had budgeted it would spend $75,000 on private firms, but could be looking at more than $279,000 spent by March 31.

The staff report said that January’s large amount of snow followed by rain caused roads to become snow packed and significantly rutted.

“With minimal internal resources available, staff was required to call in additional external resources to assist with ice-blading in priority areas.”

But Clarke said that besides hiring private operators to come in to help scrape down the streets and supplement the city’s lone grader, staff were also forced to call in about 30 dump trucks to help take down large snowbanks and widen streets to ensure safety didn’t become an issue.

“We had 600 dump-truck loads of snow,” he said. “We’ve had almost 14 feet of snow so far this year. Our normal winter is about nine feet.”