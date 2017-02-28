Sing a song of social conscience

The Orillia Vocal Ensemble (OVE) is all about giving back. The community choir has raised more than $75,000 since its inception and the money goes directly to local non-profits. The ensemble serves as a perfect example of how businesses, individuals and community groups come together to impact change.

In addition to that part of its reputation, the OVE has become known for its quality and creative performances. Roy Menagh, the creator and musical director of the OVE, leads the group in challenging, fun and unique directions that provide new listening experiences for concert goers.

The group also features guest artists on a regular basis and, this past Sunday, acclaimed singer/songwriter Angie Nussey joined the group for a memorable experience.

The concert Sunday was held at St. Paul’s Centre and raised more than $7,200 for Hospice Orillia. Nussey explained a bit about the process of working with OVE prior to the concert.

“The choir has a highly refined sound. They take pride in their unity, creating a single sound out of many,” said Nussey. “Every nuance, every breath, every note is impeccable.”

This is high praise for the choir considering it is coming from an artist with five studio albums and 15 awards to her name, ranging from Best Song from the Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards to Female Performer of the Year from the Toronto Independent Music Awards.

The fact a performer such as Nussey is eager to work with a group like OVE says a lot about the appeal of what the community choir does. Regardless of whether you have been to a vocal ensemble concert, you have likely seen the impact of its goodwill on the organizations in our community. Music inherently connects us all and, in the case of the OVE’s work, this connection is tangible and visible throughout Orillia.

Nussey also got to know Menagh in preparation for this concert, saying, “Watching Roy ... handle all these people including myself is like watching a great painter skilfully create a masterpiece.

“I watch him with the choir, gently encouraging greatness in each section, careful not to hurt their confidence, but firm on what he believes they can achieve.”

Nussey expanded on the connecting force of music in a TED talk she delivered in April 2014 in Sudbury. In the talk, Nussey explained, “I believe that if you combine music and spirituality, you can experience something – a connection – or a perspective.” The talk is intertwined with her strong musical performances, and Nussey later revisits this thought, saying, “If you take that spiritual belief and you combine it with a song that was written with the intent to share, you can experience something together. You can experience joy.”

This process of connection, awareness and sharing described by Nussey is something that likely rings true in the hearts of OVE members. The music is, after all, the channel through which every note, performance and good deed attributed to the OVE flows. It is a powerful notion and even more powerful in action.

For more on OVE concerts and the work the group does locally, visit orilliavocalensemble.com.

For more about, Nussey visit angienussey.com.

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.