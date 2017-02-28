Performance by the Cellar Singers this Friday

It is a snowy Wednesday evening in January as singers drop their coats, greet fellow choristers and open their music with pencil in hand. Mitchell Pady, artistic director of the Cellar Singers, has just arrived, having made the drive from Toronto in preparation for the third concert of the 49th season of the Cellar Singers. The concert takes place March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. James’ Anglican Church in Orillia and features the demanding and intensely moving Brahms Requiem. Tickets are available at the door. Cost is $25 for adults, $10 for students.

Haley Doherty, one of the choir’s newest members and a staff member at Lakehead University, said, “I joined the choir in September 2016, newly arrived from Charlottetown, P.E.I., and looking for an opportunity to meet new people and get back to singing. Music was a big part of my childhood. I started playing piano at six and voice lessons when I was 12. Music opened so many doors for me and was integral to my personal development. After starting my professional career, I found myself singing less and less. On moving to Orillia, I contacted Cellar Singers and was welcomed with enthusiasm and kindness. At my first rehearsal, I was blown away by the calibre of the group and felt keenly aware of being a bit rusty. I felt supported and encouraged by Pady and other choristers, and was thrilled to have the opportunity to sing some of the major works of the choral music repertoire. Moving to a new town is never easy, but the music and the people of the Cellar Singers have made it much easier. I love singing with this group and am really looking forward to our future successes.”

Rosemarie Freeman has been a member of the Cellar Singers since 1980. She and her husband, David, joined at the invitation of Albert Greer, a recently retired director.

“I have always enjoyed the repertoire and the discipline that it takes to learn it. I love having to concentrate and be challenged to produce music of the highest possible quality. The Cellar Singers continues to be a challenging and very rewarding part of my musical life and I continue to mature as a singer through my involvement,” said Freeman.

The Brahms Requiem is a unique work written in response to the death of Brahms’s friend, Robert Schumann, and that of his mother. The music is powerful and emotional, but uplifting and comforting. It speaks to those who have experienced personal loss or grieve violence in their communities, such as the recent mosque shooting in Quebec. Music and the joy of presenting it help to carry people through sad and difficult periods in communities.

The Cellar Singers would like to invite potential new members to consider joining. Members of the choir and Pady welcome them to audit a rehearsal.

For more information, visit thecellarsingers.com.