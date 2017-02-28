PC nomination date is May 13

They have the when, but the two candidates vying to replace Patrick Brown as North Simcoe's Tory provincial election candidate are still awaiting the where.

Jill Dunlop said she and fellow Progressive Conservative candidate Doug Downey have been told the nomination date will be May 13.

"It's great that we finally have a date," Dunlop said, noting it helps encourage volunteers to continue their hard work with an end date established.

"It keeps the momentum up with selling our memberships."

Dunlop said she has heard the party is considering holding voting in three locations throughout the riding, likely in Midland, Orillia and Coldwater.

With Brown moving to a Barrie-area riding for the 2018 provincial election, the Simcoe North spot long held by Dunlop's father Garfield came open.

So far, the two candidates seem to have adopted different campaign styles with Jane Dunlop hosting a number of round-table consultations with area residents and professionals that tackle specific sectors.

Dunlop said she decided go the consultation route following a successful meeting with "agricultural stakeholders" earlier this year in Vasey.

Downey, meanwhile, has hosted a couple of "meet and greets" that are advertised in the newspaper and online.

Next Monday and Wednesday, Dunlop will be back at Orillia's Highwayman Inn discussing municipal affairs the first night followed two days later by seniors and long-term-care issues.

She'll be at Midland's Highland Inn Tuesday to discuss education and skilled trades, returning March 15 to talk about the environment.

Other sessions include one March 13 focusing on aboriginal issues at the Georgian Bay Native Friendship Centre and another the next day at the Couchiching Conservancy Grants Woods' location to discuss the environment.

Sessions run from 7 to 9 p.m. with Dunlop noting information honed from the information nights is being forwarded to the provincial PC's policy advisory committee.