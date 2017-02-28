The Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School senior girls' volleyball team extended their extraordinary run of dominance last week when they won their unprecedented fifth straight Georgian Bay Secondary Schools Association (GBSSA) championship.

Coached by Al Cinelli and Evan MacCormack, the Flames have been almost unbeatable over their impressive five-year run. This year, Fogarty -- to date -- has been perfect in league and playoff action.

The deep and talented squad compiled a perfect 10-0 regular season record, losing just two of 32 sets played. In an attempt to hone their skills, Fogarty also competed in a variety of tournaments where they played against some of the province's elite teams. They excelled against some stacked teams.

At a tournament in Ajax in December, the Flames won a silver medal and then went undefeated to garner gold at the St. Theresa's Invitational. Fogarty lost in the semifinals of the Georgian College Invitational and then won gold at the Notre Dame Tournament in Ajax. After a torrid start, they ran into stiff competition at the All-Catholics Tournament, but still managed to rack up a 29-9 record in tournament play.

The Flames kicked off their playoff quest for a fifth straight GB crown against Holy Trinity High School (Bradford) earlier this month and won easily in straight sets: 25-5, 25-18 and 25-14. That trend continued against Jean Vanier of Collingwood, as Fogarty again swept to victory thanks to 25-8, 25-8 and 25-17 decisions.

In an all-Orillia semifinal, the Flames continued their winning ways with a straight set win over Twin Lakes Secondary School (25-7, 25-11 and 25-16) to punch their ticket to the finale against Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School. Their northern rivals gave the Flames a good battle, but, in the end, the Flames were too strong, earning 25-19, 25-25 and 25-21 set wins to clinch their fifth straight regional crown.

"The team has improved so much over the season," said Cinelli. "Our offence has always been strong, but the team's defence and communication are quickly improving."

That was evident, he said, in the all-important GBSSA championship game. "Bracebridge came on really strong in the third set with strong blocking, offence and a no-quit defence," said Cinelli. "Bracebridge was winning the set for the majority of the third set until we came back from a 14-16 deficit, tied the game at 18-18 and slowly pulled ahead to win our fifth straight GB title."

Cinelli said he is proud of the team's success. One constant over the five years has been Heidi Hayes who began playing senior girls' volleyball in Grade 9 and has been a key part of all five championship teams. Jessica McIsaac has been Hayes' teammate for four years, while Abbi England has been a valuable member of the team for the past three years.

"We have been blessed with many club players over the past five seasons and these clubs need to be recognized for all the work they have done to help Orillia players develop so well," said Cinelli.

And now, the team is preparing for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) championship which will be held this year in Belleville. Last year, the Flames finished ninth at OFSAA and won the consolation round - their best-ever finish at the provincial high-school championship.

"We hope to improve on that result this March in Belleville," said Cinelli.

