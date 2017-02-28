Several teams from across the province gathered in Orillia to play ball and raise funds at the OPP's annual volleyball tournament.

"It's all just for fun," said Rebecca Edwards, a civilian member of the Orillia OPP, adding the bruises she had sustained would hurt later, but the fundraising aspect makes it all worthwhile. "It's just to get out and meet people; do something for a good cause."

This year's event marked its 18th year in Orillia, said an organizer, Sergeant Scott Burrows, of the Orillia OPP, explaining that even though the event has been around for three decades, it changed hosts from the city of Brampton to Orillia shortly after the OPP academy moved to the area.

"It's just people from across the OPP, that have come out to meet each other and have fun and raise funds," he said, referring to the 19 teams that had gathered Saturday at the Orillia Secondary School (OSS) gymnasium.

Each year the tournament raises over $4,000, an amount that is divided among groups chosen by the OPP. This year four groups have benefited from the amount brought in. They are the outdoor adventure club at OSS, the OPP Youth Foundation, Ontario Special Olympics and Friends of the OPP.

"The club does camping excursions, outdoor winter activities, like snowshoeing, skiing and they went to the Banff Film Festival," said Jennifer Siecker, teacher at OSS, adding that 20 students from the club volunteered at the weekend tournament in various capacities.

Teams played three games each in three divisions: recreation, intermediate and competitive. Matches started on Friday evening and continued until Saturday afternoon.

Players on some teams were out to have fun, having played non-competitive games previously.

"I've played for years, but this is my first time in the tournament," said Const. Patti Cote, of Norfolk County OPP, who was playing in the intermediate division. "We're having fun, for most part; there's a big social piece to this. We've met lots of people here. It's been fun, and that's what we came for."

Others were more experienced and had the trophy on their mind, too. Teams, such as Hit Down for What of Barrie, PRPA (Peel Region Police A), Toronto police and Hiway Safety were playing in the competitive division.

The tournament's three winners were announced at the end of the day on Saturday. The winning teams were Keltie Warriors, competitive division; Misfits, intermediate division and Bad Boys and Girls, recreation division.

