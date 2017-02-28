New exhibit features abstract portraits

Suite 204 Studio & Gallery, with the support of Ian and Franci Ross of Remax Orillia presents Byron Harrison: Mess Up Your Face an exhibition of abstract portraits. The exhibition is on display March 2 to 25.

This series of work stems from Harrison's ongoing fascination with the ceaseless variety of human faces. It also parallels the artist's hobby of digitally manipulating friends and family members' Facebook profile photos. Always placing more value on colour and visual impact than on technique, he enjoys the mindless hours of outlining things in permanent marker. Harrison is a local artist and musician who has previously shown as a guest artist at Peter Street Fine Arts Gallery and participated in the Somniatis Wearable Art project, as a musician, designer and model. Working with paint and often collage elements, Harrison's work is eclectic, thought provoking and engaging.

Suite 204 is grateful for the support of Remax Orillia agents Ian and Franci Ross.

The exhibition opens with a reception on March 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Suite 204, 5 Peter St. S. All are welcome to attend the reception, meet the artist, enjoy refreshments and discover the work.