LETTER: The rich get richer

Re: "Fraser Institute earns failing grade," editorial, Feb. 25

Kudos to Dave Dawson for questioning the Fraser Institute's ranking of schools. The Fraser Institute is a right-wing think tank funded by wealthy donors. Their goal is not to enhance publicly-funded services but rather to cast doubt on them so that people will lose confidence in the delivery of these services and turn to the private sector whose primary purpose is to use public funds to enhance their bottom lines.

If the Fraser group were really interested in improving our lives, they should focus their efforts on improvements in job creation, education, health care and social services. Instead they undermine efforts in these areas while pushing for reforms that will enhance them economically at the expense of the rest of us. To quote a popular view, the 1% will get wealthier at the expense of the 99%.

Ban these 'tests' that do nothing of consequence and put the money saved into publicly-funded programs that benefit all of us.

Dave Campbell

Orillia