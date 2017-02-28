LETTER: Share the road

Why is it that some cyclists, scooters and pedestrians have opted to wear dark clothing while sharing the road with vehicles? Is black the new orange?

It concerns me that the slow-moving people (SMP) have little regard for their "visibility" to vehicles, especially at night and during the dim hours of the average winter day.

In the unfortunate event of a collision with a vehicle and SMP, the results can be catastrophic for both parties, in many ways. The cost of health care alone for an injured SMP can be mind-blowing. Surgery and rehab ain't cheap.

Ironically, I must have a slow moving vehicle (SMV) orange triangle on my 4000 lbs. tractor and yet a 100 lbs. child simply needs a helmet while riding their bicycle. Perhaps avoiding a collision in the first place makes more sense.

Lose the black and be seen.

Murray Miller

Oro-Medonte Township