Lakers U10 novice girls win silver

The Orillia Lakers Beauty Supply Outlet U10 Novice Girls competed at the Blessed Sacrament Tournament in Hamilton recently and came home with the silver medal.

Although the team lost their tournament opener to the Ottawa Shooting Stars, the Lakers bounced back with a convincing 28-4 win over the St. Thomas Shock. Top scorers were Emma Dongelmans with 10 points and Mia Pitman, Ava Hann and Ali Rolston each adding four points. Wrapping up round robin play, the young Lakers then defeated the Waterloo Wildhawks 28-12. Top scorers were Emma Dongelmans with eight points and Mia Pitman with six points.

The Lakers then went on to win a tough semifinal game 22-17 over the Dundas Dynamo advancing them to the gold medal game. The top scorers in this game were Emma Dongelmans with 10 points and Hayley Landon with four points. Although the Lakers eventually fell again to the Ottawa Shooting Stars, securing the Lakers the silver medal, the girls played with heart and toughness.