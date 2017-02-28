Council renumeration jumps over previous year

The base salaries for Orillia city councillors jumped in 2016, but the elected officials expensed less than half of what they did in the previous year.

A total of $380,941.37 was spent to put the councillors in the chairs around the table, including $80,545.77 for Mayor Steve Clarke. Each of his eight colleagues were paid $37,549.45. That amounts to about a 2% increase - $7,726.77 - year over year.

The big difference in spending comes from the expenses councillors claim each year. That number neared $25,000 in 2015, the inaugural year of the current council term. The councillors tapered their spending in 2016.

Clarke was the big spender, charging $4,166.95 to the city in 2016. The vast majority of that money was evenly split between attendance at the Ontario Small Urban Municipalities Conference and the National Conference on Ending Homelessness and mileage to and from other meetings and conferences. Clarke also expensed just more than $400 in travel and out of pocket expenses.

Coun. Pat Hehn was the heavy hitter amongst the ward councillors, expensing more than $2,000 for conferences, the chamber of commerce dinner and business cards. Couns. Rob Kloostra, Jeff Clark and Ted Emond all submitted expenses north of $1,000.

Coun. Tim Lauer was once again the most fiscally prudent at the council table. His expenses were $0 for 2016.

A further $25,775.47 was spent on remuneration for members of various boards and committees, an increase of about $2,385 over 2015. Four members of those boards and committees claimed expenses for travel, conferences and out of pocket expenses totalling about $1,200.