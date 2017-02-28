When the boating season ends, the new Port of Orillia building will keep its doors open, but the city may have a hard time staying afloat.

The building, referred to by staff as the Orillia Waterfront Centre, is set to stay open this fall at the conclusion of the summer boating season. While the building was constructed as a year-round facility, no budget consideration was given for keeping the lights on after September during 2017 deliberations.

"Operating scenarios were not included during 2017 budget deliberations as staff were exploring the feasibility of operating a visitor information centre within the building with the new economic development department," wrote Ray Merkley, director of parks, recreation and culture, in a report to council committee. "While staff are still exploring the possibility of the visitor information centre being housed within the facility, it was determined that this will be challenging based on current space allocations and is likely a longer-range objective."

Keeping the centre open through the fall will cost the city $20,750 this year, Merkley told councillors, adding year-round operation of the centre during non-boating season months will cost the city approximately $41,500.

That $20,750 will come from the city's operating contingency fund, setting off warning bells for treasurer Jim Lang. That fund has a total budget of $100,000.

"(A) previous council meeting has already approved $15,000, tonight's meeting there was $15,000 on a previous item and the last item on your agenda is another $15,000. So, total spent out of that fund, if everything's approved on tonight's agenda, will be $65,000," Lang said. "Council would typically... (spend) between $40,000 and $60,000 annually."

The latter $15,000 was approved, but an amendment changed where the money would come from, leaving $50,000 committed out of the $100,000 budget just two months into the year.

Coun. Ted Emond felt it was best to do a test run of the facility before future budgets are ironed out.

"We're going to have budget consideration going forward, so let's have budget consideration based on some experience," he said. "My sense is, if we've got this building, it's a new building, there's more interest in it when it's new. Let's seize the opportunity this fall."

Emond also saw an opportunity to utilize the building during the Orillia Winter Games, set for the winter of 2018.

The extra money won't mean extra staff. Merkley said the department would try to reallocate current staff, looking at utilizing the resources currently available in the most efficient way possible. Staff will be required to open and close the build, as well as clean it.

Staff provided four options to council committee Monday night, ranging from the status-quo - where nothing would happen at the port off-season, despite the building's year-round design - to the option selected by councillors, which opens up the washrooms and community room for all to use.

Staff had recommended merely supporting the year-round use in principle, allowing it to be discussed as part of the 2018 budget. That option would have seen no further money spent, and closed the doors to the centre at the end of the 2017 season.

Council will decide on council committee's recommendation at its next meeting, March 6.

The Orillia Waterfront Centre at the Port of Orillia is scheduled to be ready for the start of the boating season.

