City looking for participants for Doors Open

Orillia is opening its doors once again with the return of Doors Open and Culture Days for 2017. This year's theme will both Orillia and Canada's sesquicentennial. The city is looking for heritage sites and activity providers who can open their doors to the public for free or offer free interactive programming that provides the visitors with an opportunity to explore Orillia's heritage and culture.

Early bird registration deadline is March 24, and those signing up by then will receive all marketing benefits and the chance to qualify for an activity honorarium. Registrations received by June 16, will be included in local print materials. For more details on how to register your site or activity, visit orillia.ca/DOOculture or contact Haleigh Fox, cultural event co-ordinator, at hfox@orillia.ca.