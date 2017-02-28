City cracking down on graffiti

Six months into a proactive enforcement of the city's anti-graffiti bylaw, the number of buildings tagged with street art shrank 62%.

But that number is still too high, and city council is set to ask Orillia OPP to focus its foot patrol officers in the areas where the graffiti incidents are most prevalent.

The request, which will have Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke reach out in writing to OPP detachment commander Insp. Pat Morris, was recommended by council committee Monday night. The recommendation also included provisions for the manager of legislative services to report monthly on graffiti incidents to the Orillia Police Services Board and results of the enforcement efforts to be reported to council committee in Jan. 2018.

"At first blush, this seems to be very effective," Clarke said. "I'm just wondering how resourced (staff is) to sustain the level you predict you're going to need to go forward."

When staff began the proactive enforcement, 114 locations with graffiti were noted by staff across the entire city, not merely in the downtown core. That number dropped to 43 buildings by the end of December.

However, between June and December, 109 instances of new graffiti were discovered by city staff, Shawn Crawford, manager of legislative services, told councillors. But only 28% of all graffiti incidents were reported to police.

As well, 17 buildings were targeted between two and four times. In some cases, the city noted some buildings were re-targeted as soon as 48 hours after previous graffiti had been removed. All told, police received 61 graffiti complaints in 2016; only five were cleared by charged, resulting in five different youths facing charges.

Part of the success of the anti-graffiti program is thanks to the Orillia Youth Centre. Members from the youth centre removed graffiti from 29 properties, thanks in part to about $4,500 in grants it received, explained Kevin Gangloff, Orillia youth opportunities co-ordinator.

"We were fortunate this past year to receive a couple of grants that helped off-set those costs to do this kind of project," Gangloff said. "In an ideal world, this project, for us, starts when school starts to end, so we're out in the summertime, out in the daytime... This project becomes very difficult to maintain because of staffing and because of dollars."

Gangloff is exploring options to continue the project this year, "actively trying to source dollars." Accordingly, the youth centre can't commit at this time, but certain is keen to help out again.

But the key to keeping the program successful is deterring the graffiti from ever happening, Crawford said. That's where the directed patrols come into play.

"A key component to reducing graffiti in our community is enforcement," Crawford said. "We're hoping the police will be able to assist us in doing these foot patrols and actually catching these individuals and laying charges against them."

Vandals caught and convicted of applying graffiti can face a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment up to 10 years. If the vandal is a youth, the parents can be held financially responsible for damages under the Parental Responsibility Act, which is provincial legislation. Damages up to $25,000 could be reclaimed through small claims court.

