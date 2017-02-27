Tired of seeing stores stay vacant in Orillia’s downtown for years on end? So are city councillors.

Council committee moved to have staff investigate what changes can be made to the vacancy rebate program. A consultation with business owners will begin in the coming weeks.

The province has provided municipalities with a new framework when it comes to the individual vacancy rebate programs they offer. This way, communities can develop a program reflecting their specific needs and circumstances.

It’s high time that happened, said Mayor Steve Clarke. But council needs to be careful with how the policy is crafted.

“I just would like to make sure our vacancy rebate program doesn’t (encourage) buildings to be vacant,” Clarke said. “Maybe there’s a... restructuring we can put in place that would certainly allow a building to be vacant for a period of time... where people aren’t obviously sitting on properties and keeping them vacant.”

As for what the city can do, it pretty well has carte blanche when it comes to developing a policy, treasurer Jim Lang explained.

“We’re not going in with specific positions; basically it is wide-open as to what the options are,” Lang said. “The first step is to do some consultation with the business community to get their opinions.”

The vacancy rebate program is mandated under the Municipal Act, which dictates municipalities have a program designed to provide relief to property owners in areas zoned for commercial or industrial. Among other considerations, the property has to be vacant for at least 90 consecutive days. As much as this can be a boon to property owners who may have a hard time finding an entrepreneur to rent a storefront, the program can be detrimental to a local economy in the long-term.

In Orillia, the current rebate is 30% for commercial properties and 35% for industrial properties. In the past decade, the value of the rebates have more than doubled, to $158,000. That accounts for about 0.3% of the municipal tax levy for 2017.

Those properties are taxed at their full rate, Lang explained, after Coun. Pat Hehn floated the idea of perhaps increasing the taxes charged to vacant lots as years go on, to discourage landlords from leaving the buildings empty. That couldn’t happen, Lang said, but the rebate program could be scrapped all together.

That’s what Coun. Ralph Cipolla -- who admitted he, too, once benefited from such a program -- wants to see.

“We need to put a deterrent (for) when vacancies become profitable to a landlord; it may be better to leave it empty than to rent it out,” Cipolla said. “One of programs I would like to see explored is eliminating the program all together. It’s not a benefit, obviously, to our taxpayers overall. But it is a benefit, basically, to absentee landlords.”

Cipolla relayed a conversation with one of the landlords who utilizes the program currently, where that landlord said there was no incentive to find a tenant.

The consultation with the business owners will be taken to the city’s economic development department, which will include the Orillia and District Chamber of Commerce and the Business Improvement Area. With that feedback, council will have the chance to make changes to the policy as it sees fit.

The city processes about 50 vacancies each year.

