Project helps women with care packages

A group of Georgian College students want to raise awareness for the need of feminine hygiene at women's shelters across the county.

"We're fundraising for hygiene products for women who live in extreme hardship and have problems accessing these products," said Mason Tanti, one among five second-year students of the Child and Youth Care (CYC) diploma program, running the Purpose in a Purse campaign. "Our mission is to help out women living in poverty in Orillia. We're just trying to raise a little bit of awareness about the struggles these women go through."

Having grown up with a sister and mother in a lower-middle class income family, Tanti said he had seen the struggle to meet basic needs and believes it can be difficult to decide where to spend money when finances are tight.

"I was taken aback that a necessary need for basic female health is really limited for women living in poverty," he said.

The campaign is inviting individuals and organizations to donate items, such as tampons, panty liners and sanitary napkins, to create care packages that will be delivered to Green Haven Shelter for Women as the semester wraps up in a couple months.

"Donations of feminine hygiene products are really welcome," wrote Liz Westcott, executive director of the shelter, in an email. "Gifts of these practical and useful items are always needed."

Aside from the above products, said student Juliana Gucciardi, there is also need for basic hygiene products, such as hair conditioners and body wash and new/unused underwear.

"We're trying to collect and raise money for stuff that women take for granted, like toothpaste and toothbrushes," she said, adding Tanti's suggestion to pursue this issue was appreciated by other group members, Julie Mascias, Kylie Anderson and Edward Helmkay.

The Purpose in a Purse project is part of a community and social service course through which students learn about government funding and volunteer work, explained Gisele Beausoleil, professor in the CYC program. Students decide on a project based on a need in the community.

While the project helps support a local organization, it also has an important lesson for those participating, she said, one of commitment and delivering on goals.

"For them, a lot of it is to work as a group, that's one of the big lessons, how do we work as a group and be successful," said Beausoleil. "And then they have to make it successful."

Tanti said community members are welcome to donate using the project's GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/purpose-in-a-purse and more information can be accessed via the group's Facebook page at facebook.com/purposefulpurse.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog