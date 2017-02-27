Potter pandemonium

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Miscreants from the House of Slytherin snuck into the Gryffindor common room to steal their flag. What ensued was a NERF battle between members of the two houses to regain the flag and win the house cup. Pictured is Alex Andrews, who was on the Slytherin team, battling it out Saturday with Gryffindor at Orillia Public Library. The battle was won by the lion-crested warriors.