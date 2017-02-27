Pair of impaired charges

A Peterborough resident was charged with care and control while impaired and care and control over 80 mg during a RIDE stop in Orillia. Laurel Biggs, 31, was checked at a stop on Laclie Street on Friday. She had been released with a promise to appear in Orillia court on March 21.

An Orillia woman was charged with driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. Amber Gabourie, 26, was charged on early morning Sunday, after officers investigated a call. She was released with a promise to appear at the Orillia court on March 14.