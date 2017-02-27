Paintbrush to canvas
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Winter doesn't have to be dreary neither snow dull and drab, at least not for the participants of family fun drop-in Sunday at the Orillia Museum of Art and History. Pictured are sisters Madilyn, 5, and Miley Usher, 3, who painted snow in the winter landscapes inspired by the works of the Group of Seven.
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES
Winter doesn't have to be dreary neither snow dull and drab, at least not for the participants of family fun drop-in Sunday at the Orillia Museum of Art and History. Pictured are sisters Madilyn, 5, and Miley Usher, 3, who painted snow in the winter landscapes inspired by the works of the Group of Seven.