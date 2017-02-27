Orillia native named player of the year

Orillia's Allison Marshall was named the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) volleyball player of the year at the 2017 OCAA Women's Volleyball Championship in Windsor on the weekend.

Marshall, a Park Street Collegiate Institute graduate, helped lead the Durham College Lords to an undefeated season this year. She averaged a team-best 3.2 kills per set as Durham won the East Division title with a perfect 18-0 record.

The fifth-year outside hitter tallied 220 points on 176 kills this season, recorded 37 service aces and had seven blocks. She was named a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association All-Canadian, as well as an OCAA East Division First-Team All-Star.

Over the weekend, she continued her dominance and was instrumental in helping the Lords earn a silver medal at the provincial championship - their second in three years. And just like her days at Park Street, she played alongside her younger sister, Erinn, in what was a season to remember.

While a gold medal would have been the icing on the cake, winning the player of the year award is the highest individual honour she could have won. It's an accolade her coach said she richly deserved.

"(Marshall) has worked extremely hard this season to make sure that both her and our team were amongst the leaders in the OCAA," said head coach Tony Clarke. "I'm extremely proud of what she has accomplished in the last two years here and overall in her time in the OCAA. To be recognized by this award says a lot about what she has done this year to get us back to the championship and have a successful season."

The four-time league all-star, a sports management student, retires from collegiate volleyball as the sixth all-time leading scorer in OCAA history with 1,029 points - 389 were recorded over her last two seasons in Durham, while she tallied 615 points during her first three years at Georgian College.

She started her collegiate career at Georgian by winning the OCAA's rookie of the year award. At the time, she said she was surprised to earn the accolade. "Throughout the season, I was really just working hard, trying to make myself better and trying to help my team," she told The Packet. "Going into the season, I kind of hoped I might be in the top 10 of rookies, but I never thought I would be the top rookie."

To those who saw her play in high school, her court success is likely not a surprise. Marshall was a driving force on her Park Street squad, a team co-captain that helped spark the Trojans to three straight Georgian Bay championships and three successive trips to the Ontario Federation of School Athletics Association championships - capped by a consolation crown in 2012.

In addition, Marshall has played for the Orillia Suns, a travelling club team, and competed at the Ontario Summer Games.

