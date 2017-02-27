LETTER: Resisting the great divide

During this long, cold winter, I am sure the known and unknown community resources for people in need of shelter, food and counsel have been most highly used. The need is here.

We do have a busy men's shelter and plans are progressing daily towards opening (at last) a Transition House for women and youth who are in such need.

Orillia is an amazing community with many caring supportive residents like myself.

So why do I get negative and judgemental thoughts when I see a women holding a cardboard sign reading "Homeless, hungry and hurting"? I do not like it.

I thought I was a compassionate, concerned citizen but this makes me question myself.

It seems to be more comfortable for us to support "the invisible homeless," especially in winter. Why is it so difficult to support someone right in front of us who is down on her luck or has other pressing needs, like feeding an addiction or the inability to pay bills?

Perhaps it is the recent and growing political movement which makes it easier to think in black and white, or that things are good or bad which is causing us to doubt and judge. Maybe like others who show concern for the vulnerable, I, too, am becoming tainted by falling into that trap.

I am willing to support issues which are deemed "good" but reticent to support someone who I feel is "bad." Bad because they, too, are trapped. My negative thoughts were, before I spoke to someone who works with people of need, that these women are not honest but scroungers. What a thought. Why do they have these problems?

It is so easy to look down upon one who feels this is the only way to be seen and heard. I do not have answers, just the fear that we as a nation may get pulled into a place of greater divide. We can all find ourselves in the wrong place which can cause us to put ourselves at risk as these women are doing. Who are we to look at them with displeasure? Do we just mutter cynically to ourselves, move away, condemn?

I hope to feel more gently towards the next person I see on the street. Call me a sucker, if you wish. Only then will I be able to act from my heart, not my brain.

Andrea Lee-Burnet

Orillia