Homan and Ontario pull out Scotties thriller

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Thanks to her spectacular, clutch shot-making, Rachel Homan and her Ontario foursome are Canadian champions again.

In 11 ends of drama-drenched curling Sunday night that featured precise, world-class draws, freezes and peels throughout, Homan’s unlikely circus shots were the difference, as the Ontario champions finally knocked off the ageless wonder, Michelle Englot, and her feisty Manitoba rink in the gold-medal game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, 8-6.

Indeed, the world’s top-ranked female curler, Homan, played like it Sunday night, from start to finish -- executing an extremely difficult double takeout early on to take command and then, after other breathtaking end-deciders, made a game-saving double takeout in the 10th to force an 11th end.

There, Homan’s foursome scored two for the win.

“That’s an unbelievable win by my team,” said Homan, named the tournament MVP afterward. “That’s the hardest win we’ve ever fought for, I think, especially with all the pressure and everything on the line. We gave it everything we had, and it was just enough.”

Has Homan and her team ever had to make so many clutch, unlikely shots to win a big game?

“I don’t think so,” Homan said. “Not for this stage, not for this kind of pressure, with that much on the line for us -- no.”

It’s Homan’s third Canadian championship in the past five years. She won previously in 2013 and 2014. All this, before her 28th birthday on April 5.

Before then, Homan’s foursome will go for gold at the world championships, March 18-26 in Beijing. They won silver in 2013 and bronze in 2014.

“We’re representing Canada. It’s just a surreal feeling, and I can’t wait to put the maple leaf on,” Homan said.

Englot and her team of Kate Cameron (third), Leslie Wilson (second) and Raunora Westcott (lead) had dumped Homan 9-5 on Thursday night to finish tied with previously undefeated Ontario atop the round-robin standings, at 10-1.

A night later, Englot’s high-pressure game again worked against Ontario, and Manitoba scored a 9-8 victory in the 1-2 Page playoff to advance directly to Sunday night’s championship game.

Homan and her team of Emma Miskew (third), Joanne Courtney (second) and Lisa Weagle (lead) had to defeat Northern Ontario’s Krista McDonald in Saturday night’s semi-final, and did so in impressive fashion, 7-5.

As the 1-2 Page playoff winner, Englot possessed the hammer to open the title game. With last rock, facing a Homan stone sitting alone in the house in the four-foot ring, Englot made the night’s first mistake. She messed up a simple hit-and-rollout, in trying to blank the end and keep the hammer. But her shooter rolled only to the edge of the 12-foot and Manitoba scored one.

With the hammer to open the previous two games against Homan, Englot had scored three on Thursday night and two on Friday, to seize immediate advantage in both games. This time she blinked at the get-go.

Momentum seemed to swing back to Manitoba early in the second end, when Courtney’s shooter ticked a guard and failed to spill either of two Manitoba stones in the house. Wilson froze to Courtney’s wayward shooter in the house and Manitoba sat three.

But Homan, on last rock, worked one of her most magical moments at a Scotties.

She faced a shot Manitoba stone just behind the four-foot, left side, plus two Ontario stones backstopping it, and also a couple of Manitoba stones in the house off to the right.

Homan barely hesitated to attempt a difficult cross-house double off the front Manitoba stone on the right, sitting on the edge of the eight-foot. Homan rocketed out of the hack and unleashed a heater. It caromed hard off the front Manitoba stone at the precise angle required, then flew straight across the back of the four-foot and into Manitoba’s shot rock, which spilled -- leaving Homan’s smokin’ shooter and the two friendly rocks behind it to score three for Ontario.

Most of the 4,143 in attendance at the Meridian Centre went wild at the home-province skip’s heroics.

Englot had to take only a single in third, but between blanked ends stole singles in the fifth and seventh to take a 5-4 lead entering the eighth.

Homan scored two in the eighth (and nearly more), so Englot regained the hammer, down 5-4 entering the ninth.

With her first throw in that end, Englot faced a column of four stones, topped by a fabulous Homan freeze on the button. Englot’s fierce, razor-thin takeout attempt missed wide. Homan didn’t want to mess with that good position and threw wide. But with her last throw, Englot barely wrecked on the lone guard, and Ontario stole one to go up 6-4.

In the deciding 10th, the fantastic thirds -- Ontario’s Miskew and Manitoba’s Cameron, the latter playing in her first Scotties -- threw back-to-back double takeouts with their last throws. Great stuff.

Homan then pushed two shot Manitoba stones behind one of hers at the back of the house, to sit one. Englot, with her first throw, picked out that Ontario stone and stayed, to sit three.

Homan had to spill two of the three, or lose. The crowd fell almost silent. She released another heater, screamed to her sweepers, “HAARRRRRD!” and pulled off yet another clutch double takeout.

Game-saver.

Previous shots in the game were pressure-packed because of the difficulty, but Homan said “it was almost worse for the 10th-end shot. Everything was on the line.”

One Manitoba stone still clung to the 12-foot, and Englot drew to the four-foot to score two and send the game to an extra end. Had Homan knocked out only one Manitoba stone, Englot would have won it there.

With her last rock in the 11th end, Englot drew to full back four-foot for shot, behind a long Manitoba guard and partially covered by an Ontario stone in front, just inside the eight-foot.

Then, with last rock at these Scotties, Homan pulled off one more magnificent shot -- a raise takeout to spill Manitoba’s shot stone, and score two.

Manitoba hadn’t scored fewer than seven points in its previous 12 games this week. That speaks to the effectiveness of all four Ontario curlers, not just Homan.

But, as was made clear throughout this game, Homan might have no equal anywhere when she’s as deadly accurate as that.

“She saved us,” Miskew said.