More than 300 guests Saturday raised their glasses to cheer efforts of a local group at its annual fundraiser.

The Orillia and Area Physician Recruitment & Retention Committee was hosting the crowd at Orillia Public Library, where visitors tasted food and spirit samples provided by local businesses.

"It's an important thing for Orillia, and I'm very pleased with the number of young doctors here," said Vonne Brister, an Orillia resident. "I know people moving here have difficulty finding doctors; I have the best family doctor in the world, but we need this committee and we need to continue to recruit people."

In its fourth year, the event has raised over $80,000, collecting a little over $20,000 each year. The committee has helped recruit 19 family physicians in the last five years, and has also supported the hospital in its recruitment of 37 specialists.

"Our mandate is to ensure access to primary care through recruitment and retention of family physicians and specialists," said Pat Thor, community physicians recruitment co-ordinator.

Funds raised are used in a number of ways, she added, hosting potential physicians as they tour Orillia.

"When we're recruiting physicians we provide accommodations for those from out of town," said Thor. As well, funds are used for two events in May, a doctor-student mentorship program for local high school students and the physician appreciation and clinical excellence awards reception, she said.

Even though it has been successful, the committee faces a policy challenge when recruiting physicians for the area, said Thor.

"We've had some challenges with the ministry's managed entry mandate of 'one in and one out," she explained. "In this current policy, we're not having any net gains, so we're advocating to have that designation changed."

Despite the limitations set by the province, the committee has done well, said Matt Miller, chair of the physician committee.

"I think Orillia has built a good physician community," he said. "If there are people that don't have family doctors, it puts more pressure on the hospital."

And while most patrons said they are happy with the services provided by the hospital, there is still need for more doctors in the city, said Carl Phillips, of Orillia. Being the Sunshine City helps make an easier case for prospective clients, he added.

"Lure them in, because it's a nice place to live. And I'm sure there will be lots of business for them," said Phillips.

Events such as the Winter Wonderland can help demonstrate Orillia's ability to welcome newcomers, said Heather Beckles, an Orillia resident.

"If they feel welcome by having an event like this, then they will stay here," she said Heather Breckles. "The more we show them what's available in Orillia, hopefully, the more welcome they will feel."

Area restaurants, breweries and spirit vendors kept the crowd fed as local musicians kept the mood light throughout the evening that started at 7 p.m. and ended close to midnight.

