Coldest Night walk brings in over $80K

William Baxter's emotions flowed as the audience applauded him on being sober for 291 days straight -- an achievement he believes was only possible with help and support from his "family" at the Lighthouse Soup Kitchen & Shelter.

"I was a client twice last year," he said, speaking Saturday to a crowd of over 400 participants gathered at Lions Oval Public School for the 2017 Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk. "When I broke up with my fiancée, I had no family to go to -- so the people at the Lighthouse became my family."

Being new in Orillia and homeless, he said, made him feel useless and invisible. But staff and volunteers and co-users of the Lighthouse helped him turn his life around.

"They saw something in me," said Baxter, who had moved to town from Huntsville. "They saw hope and helped out."

He thanked the participants for putting their boots on the ground, even through snow and wind, to keep the Lighthouse going and edging closer to its goal of Building Hope.

Other Lighthouse clients also volunteered at the event. Having them around was crucial to demonstrate how much the community cares, said Linda Goodall, executive director.

"Even at the Polar Bear Dip, even though there were a couple hundred people, it was the clients from the Lighthouse being there that made a huge difference," she said, talking about where she drew the courage for this year's dip.

"They know we're showing the love and hope to make it work for them," said Goodall. "We're not just coming together as a community, just for the fun of it, we're uniting as one to show hope and love."

At last count, the CNOY website showed that more than $82,000 have been raised by Orillia walkers, 82% of the $100,000 goal, but more was brought in through in-person registrations and pledges.

"It's fantastic," said Glenn Wagner, chair of the Lighthouse board of directors. "Last year, we brought in almost $35,000 on the day of the event, so hopefully, we will exceed our goal."

Some of the funds raised through the walk go towards the operating costs at the Lighthouse, which served 17,000 meals last year and has 14 beds, which are full every night, said Goodall.

While this is a small dent in the multi-million dollar hub facility, added Wagner, it helps draw in donors during the quiet fundraising phase beginning this year, before the wider campaign is launched in 2018.

Walkers took to three routes walking 2K, 5K or 10K, the latter two taking them past 75 Queen St., the site of Building Hope.

Orillia resident Dale Dougall agreed with Baxter that family is important in surviving tough times.

"I've been on disability a long time," said Dougall. "And they treat you as financial prisoners. And if it weren't for my family's help, I'd have been in their (Lighthouse clients) position.

"We have no idea what it's like, it's just a place for people who are less fortunate go to," said the 65-year-old, suggesting community members should visit the Lighthouse to see how else they can help spread a smile. "We have no idea how, why, they got there and what it's like day-by-day."

Dougall was joined in the walk by his mother, Glen Speer, who said she grew up in the Great Depression but being an only child, had led a somewhat sheltered life.

"I didn't know my mother and father were poor," she said, "but I didn't know any different."

Even at 95, said Speer, she likes to help out in any way she can.

"There are lots of things I'd like to do, but can't," she said. "But I like to walk, and it's great to be able to help out for a cause. And it's a good way to hang out with my daughter."

And it was that family and community spirit that made Baxter "happy as hell" to have chosen Orillia as home.

Donations are still being accepted online until March 31, at canada.cnoy.org/location/orillia.

