Two Orillia men have been charged with several counts of break and enter and assault. The OPP arrested two men after responding to a call early Saturday morning at Olive Crescent. The resident told the police that two men, known to him, had entered his residence and threatened him with an edged weapon. The Central Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 unit was called to assist in the arrest of one of the suspects, who was found hiding nearby the residence.

The OPP arrested and charged Darrell Stephens, 45, with break and enter, committing an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and three counts of breach of probation. Police also charged Jeffrey Barnaby, 49, with break and enter, committing an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of probation. Both men were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing. The Orillia Crime Unit along with the OPP continues to investigate this incident. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.