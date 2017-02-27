Bloody brilliant science

It's amazing what you can find on the Internet if you are dumb enough to surf all day and not get off your bum to actually do something.

It was on just such an occasion I discovered that Ambrosia, a California-based company, for the piddling sum of $8,000, will pump 1.5 litres of a younger person's plasma into you and hopefully stop or reverse the aging process. It is very early in the testing stages, but nevertheless being a bit of an adventurer and notoriously simple, I think I might take a run at it.

My first thought was to try a quart or two of Bradley Pitt's blood since we look alike and should be compatible, but then I realized Angelina kicked him out so he may not be quite the stud I thought he was. Before I turn him down completely I'll give her a quick call to make sure the break-up wasn't just about him refusing to do his share of diaper duty for their adopted 20 or 30 children and not for any monumental failure of his in the bedroom. I have enough of that blood as it is.

I kicked around talking with Eric Clapton thinking I might finally learn to play more than that old favourite Tea for Two on the guitar. You would be surprised how few times I have been asked to play that one. I believe the last time was in '49 by my mother. Well, technically she didn't ask me to play that particular song, just to keep practising. Since I could only play that one I naturally assumed... as she put it so sweetly, "We aren't paying three bucks a week for you to just sit there staring at a guitar."

I believe it was shortly after the family moved to Orillia. I didn't find out about it until a week later.

I don't want to appear negative but once in a while miracle health experiments seem a little suspect. I once invested in a pair of sauna pants guaranteed to make me slim and desirable in just a few short weeks. I believe I mentioned them in a column 20 years ago. They were made of vinyl or some other space-age crap and when you pulled them on like winter underwear, they stretched from your neck down to both knees. All you had to do was blow them up like a football and do a series of exercises. In theory you could sweat away a few layers of fat every work-out. Alas there was downside, as there so often is in products advertised on the back of a comic book. After I put them on I sat down in a recliner chair. I couldn't get back up. I had to wait until the kids got home from school to pull me out. Strangely enough I never saw sauna pants advertised again, perhaps because the inventor's skeleton was found in a recliner some months later.

But the blood thing: I wonder if science will ever come up with something to keep us plugging away for 100 or 200 years. Maybe if make it to 150, I might finally get around to decluttering the basement like I started last week. We can't forget Methuselah lived to 969. Not only that, he begat Lamech when he was 187. I'm sure Edna, his missus, was all fired up about that. His 'one more for old time's sake' suggestion didn't bother her at the time because she didn't think he could do it. I wonder whose blood he had.

If they finally do conquer old age, or at least slow it down, we can only hope that Justin gets off his tail and takes a good hard look at the CPP. It will take a few bucks to fund a pension fund that will keep paying for 75 years. If he doesn't there will be a lot of us sitting on an ice flow just off Ellesmere Island.

