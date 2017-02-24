The elderly couple I met on the trail, they going out while I was going in, paused to share an observation with me: “We think there’s a dead deer beside the trail; part of its head is sticking out of the snow.” With news like that, I cut our conversation short and huffed and puffed my way along the packed snowshoe trail until the described portion of trail was reached.

Once in the area, I scanned about and within a couple of minutes saw what they had earlier discovered. Sure enough, poking up from under the thin layer of snow was part of a deer’s head. But that’s all there was. No body, no fur, no bones – just part of its head.

Now before anyone gets squeamish about reading further, perhaps I should enlighten you a bit (or maybe some of you already know what’s really going on.) The item lying in the snow was an antler, a really big antler. A six-pointer! But only one antler, which, from my point of view, was unfortunate, as a matching set is the desired discovery in a situation such as this.

Every winter, the bucks drop their antlers. It may seem like a big waste of energy to grow these heady adornments only to discard them, but it’s part of the annual cycle for a male white-tailed deer (and moose, too). There is speculation as to why these animals have evolved to do this, and a few theories are floating around out there.

The one that makes sense to me is the males have spent the past couple of months trying to attract does for mating, concurrently defending said harem of does from rival bucks. This takes a lot of energy and, during this time, the big guys don’t eat properly, which means as winter comes, they are in a weakened physical state.

Predators, such as coyotes, like to target the weak animals in a herd, and they’ve learned the ones with the big pointy things on their head were no longer in good shape. However, by shedding their antlers, the bucks can blend in with the healthier does and be less noticeable. Or so goes the theory.

However, how many of you have ever found an antler during one of your woodland walks? Hands up. That’s what I thought – very few of you. Hmm, if every buck drops two antlers every year, and the antlers are of solid material, why aren’t we knee-deep in shed antlers?

The answer is the coyotes love to gnaw on these found treasures and will drag the antler off into the thick woods for a good chew (like a dog on a bone). After they become bored with it and it’s left behind, porcupines will find and actually eat the darn thing. There are huge mineral deposits in this structure and, like a cow at a salt lick, the porcupines make short work of any antler they can find. Hence, few antlers are left lying about for you and me to discover.

The other critters that like to find and hoard antlers are humans. There is something special about handling an antler, as its smooth surface, solid feel and interesting shape make it quite the novelty. A found antler is a thrilling reward to an outing, a treasure to keep. Of course, there is another way of obtaining a set of antlers, but that requires actually killing the animal.

One rather bizarre story about finding antlers occurred when I was attending an outdoor writers conference near Killarney. We had a few hours of free time, so I drove to the local dump, hoping to get some pictures of ravens or bears. Not only was I the only one there; unfortunately, all the ravens and other wildlife were also absent. But as I swung my car around, I noticed a large set of antlers protruding from a cardboard box.

On closer examination, I discovered two deer heads had been tossed into the dump. (This was several weeks after the local deer hunt.) Both heads were from bucks and both had enormous sets of antlers on them. Why they had been discarded, I don’t know. Perhaps someone realized they just didn’t have the time or money to take them to a taxidermist. And now, whew, they sure had begun to stink!

As much as I wanted to take them home, I had no plastic bags to put them in, or even a knife to trim the excess meat away. But surely the kitchen at the conference centre could help me. I raced back to try to gather the needed tools.

When I returned about half an hour later, the heads were gone. Unbelievable! Who else would be as crazy as me and put rotting, stinking deer heads in their car in hopes of retrieving the antlers? I soon got my answer.

Apparently, just after I had left the dump, another outdoor writer had pulled in to do the same thing as I had planned, to photograph dump bears. When he saw the antlers, he had a large roll of plastic garbage bags with him, and within minutes he had these beauties wrapped and loaded. That evening, he and a friend spent a few very smelly hours, downwind of the resort, cleaning the skulls and antlers, much to the envy of all the other conference attendees. Harrumph. Some guys have all the luck.

But today it was my turn, as I returned with an antler proudly displayed in my grip for all to see. And no cleanup required!

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.