When perking up came into style

London, 1652, and the city was abuzz with the news Mr. Jacob had opened his new coffee shop. His first one, in Oxford (which was also the first coffee shop in England), had proved so successful, he set his sights on London, where he hoped the combination of a place where gentlemen could meet, exchange the news of the day, gossip a little and read the newspapers all the while enjoying the new drink, recently introduced in England, called coffee, would become as fashionable in the capital as it was in scholarly Oxford.

His hunch proved correct and the concept was so popular that within 10 years, there were more than 80 coffeehouses in London, and by the end of the 17th century, 500 were registered. Many simply served a social purpose, but some, like Mr. Lloyd’s on Lombard Street or Mr. Christie’s and Mr. Sotheby’s were where now-venerable companies like the insurance broker Lloyd’s of London and the auction houses of Sotheby’s and Christie’s were first established. The London Stock Exchange, too, had its beginnings in a coffeehouse.

Coffee, like many other now-common commodities, was introduced from the East by European traders. While its actual origin as a drink is shrouded in history and complicated by legend, it is known the plant itself originated in Ethiopia and was exported to Arabia by traders in the ninth or 10th century. Many stories exist about how it was discovered that roasting and grinding the seeds or beans and then mixing them with water produced a drink, and all are pretty fanciful, but nevertheless, once the secret of brewing coffee was known, it became the favoured drink of Islam, and when Venetian traders tasted it and brought the beans back to Italy with them about 1620, it was a huge success.

Coffee didn’t appear in northern Europe until some decades later, when both the British and Dutch East India Companies began importing coffee beans. The Dutch in particular made something of an industry of it by trading the coffee plants themselves with Ceylon, India and Java, thus establishing the great coffee plantations in those countries.

At first, coffee in England was quite an unpleasant drink, loved mostly for its novelty but certainly not for its bitterness and grainy quality. However, the immediate lift that came from the caffeine in it was enough that people persevered. Perhaps its increasing popularity was also due to its promotion as something of a medicinal drink. One coffeehouse owner posted handbills noting coffee “quickens the spirits and makes the heart lightsome … is good against sore eyes … excellent to prevent and cure dropsy, gout and scurvy.”

When the coffee grinder was invented in the early 1680s, the quality of coffee improved dramatically. Once it became more palatable, coffee drinking began to move away from the almost exclusively male preserve of the coffeehouse and into the homes of the fashionable elite to join tea, introduced at roughly the same time, as the epitome of taste and refinement.

As it began to be drunk at home, a vast amount of specialized equipment for serving and drinking coffee in the most elegant manner possible began to flood the market. Potters produced special porcelain cups to replace the earthenware bowls or metal mugs known as cans commonly used in coffeehouses, wood turners made beautiful small boxes to hold the beans, and silversmiths produced special small spoons, strainers and other items to adorn the coffee table.

The silver coffee pot is perhaps the best known of these items. Porcelain ones from the late 17th and early 18th centuries were made but are relatively rare. They were not part of the standard porcelain tea and coffee service and had to be ordered separately as it was generally agreed silver, as with teapots, kept the drink hotter for longer and made a more luxurious display.

The coffee pot shown here was made in London in 1746 by William Cripps. Cripps was a prominent silversmith with premises in St. James’. He was well known as an accomplished craftsman who excelled in the rococo style of the time. The pot is the typical tall, straight-sided shape of the period, which swells slightly at the bottom and rests on what is known as a tucked-in foot. It is beautifully decorated with flower garlands at the rim and base of the spout. The central cartouche is placed so the coat of arms it bears is visible when the pot is used. The elegantly curved wood handle is mounted at the top and bottom, with a scroll echoing the curve of the spout.

Coffee cups of the period were sold as part of a tea set but were generally distinguished from teacups by their straight-sided “can” shape derived from the metal cans used in coffeehouses, and by handles set quite high on the body. They were comparatively small, as were teacups, reflecting how expensive and precious the contents were, and were called coffee cans, not cups. Like teacups, they grew in size in later years, reaching the proportions we know today by the beginning of the 19th century.

At the same time, it became the custom in French high society to serve coffee after dinner accompanied by liqueurs, and the French introduced or, perhaps better, brought back the small coffee cup for the purpose, calling it a demitasse.

Of the four demitasse shown here, the navy and red one at the top right, made by Ansley, most closely resembles the original 18th-century porcelain coffee can. It and the beautiful Spode blue scale cup and saucer with its lovely pink roses date to the early 20th century. To the left of the Spode cup is one of a set of 19th-century Limoges demitasse. Each one in the set is beautifully hand-painted with a different fruit or flower in shades of palest pink, grey and soft green. The cup at the bottom right, with its cheerful hand-painted flowers in bright shades, is much less formal and was made by Mason’s about 1880.

Unlike the convivial French, where ladies and gentlemen enjoyed after-dinner coffee together at the table, the English adopted the custom of the ladies withdrawing while the gentlemen remained in the dining room for port, cigars and lively discussion of politics and the affairs of the day – a small echo of the congenial atmosphere of the coffeehouse. Coffee was passed in the drawing room after they rejoined the ladies.

As late as the 1930s, one diarist commented, “the ladies knew from bitter experience that … the chances were that they might be left without their cavaliers until nearly bedtime and would have to spend the rest of the evening hissing at each other across acres of Aubusson.” But no matter, eventually they would have their after-dinner coffee.

Gay Guthrie has an extensive background in antiques and the decorative arts. She offers an antiques course for the Orillia department of parks, recreation and culture, and can be reached at g.guthrie@sympatico.ca.