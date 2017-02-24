Terrifying footage has emerged of a great white shark stalking a pair of surfers off the Australian coast.

The footage was captured off the coast of Ballina by a drone from Australia's Department of Primary Industries' shark management program and shows the shark lurking in shallow water before charging towards two surfers.

One of the surfers catches a wave just as the shark starts its pursuit. With that surfer off its radar, the shark turns its attention to the second surfer, whose legs appear to be dangling in the water.

However, this video has a happy ending. At the last minute, the shark darts away.

The Australian government has been testing the use of drones to spot sharks at a number of locations known for shark attacks in recent months, according to the Daily Telegraph. The government also deployed shark nets in the same areas in late December to help thwart deadly attacks.