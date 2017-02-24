Residents feel the squeeze of inflation

An unexpected inflation jump last month could spell trouble for area residents, especially those living paycheque to paycheque.

Deanna Mineiro, insolvency manager at BDO Canada’s Orillia branch, said any change in interest, inflation or mortgage rates could have a major effect on some.

“The last couple of months have been quite busy for us at the office,” Mineiro said, noting any hike in mortgage rates could prove devastating to those who are financially stretched by housing costs.

Statistics Canada reported Friday Canada’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly jumped to 2.1% in January, its highest for more than two years, on a surge in gasoline prices.

The January rate was the highest since the 2.4% recorded in October 2014.

The main reason for the increase was a 20.6% year-on-year jump in gasoline prices, the largest yearly increase since September 2011. Consumers paid 2.4% more for shelter while food prices slipped by 2.1% from January 2016.

Mineiro said some area residents employ a variety of sources to purchase not only essential items, but also other services and commodities.

“They’re robbing Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

One common mistake people make involves paying only the minimum needed to satisfy credit-card companies rather than the entire balance, since interest continues to accumulate, he added.

Ilan Kibel, a licensed insolvency trustee with A. Farber and Partners, said bankruptcy could become a reality for those living beyond their means.

“There’s a big squeeze on the cost of living,” Kibel said, noting he, like Mineiro, sees some who use a variety of loans and credit cards to either make ends meet or maintain a certain lifestyle that could prove unaffordable with any rate hikes.

“People who own homes are falsely secure,” he said, pointing out some are refinancing their homes in an already “inflated” housing market. “People are a lot closer (to bankruptcy) than they were before.”

But Mineiro said the price hikes caused in part by the lower Canadian dollar are also hurting senior citizens, who may still have mortgages and/or rely on a pension for their income.

“Some have to go to food banks,” Mineiro said. “They’re stretched to the limits.”

