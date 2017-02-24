Police forces across the region are reviewing sexual assault allegations stretching back to 2010 following a national story that found many were designated as unfounded.

Insp. Pat Morris, Orillia OPP commander, said the force’s central headquarters is conducting a review of incidents reported between 2010 and 2014.

“Our sexual assaults from that time period will be reviewed and analyzed,” Morris said. “It’s an OPP-wide analysis. They’re going through all of them.”

The OPP review, which will also include Barrie OPP cases, is being spurred by a Globe and Mail story published earlier this month that found 19% of sexual assault complaints were determined to be unfounded by Canadian police forces.

While Morris didn’t have specific Orillia numbers, he said OPP investigators are combing through about 4,000 cases across the province as part of the initiative.

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes said the provincial force takes all reports of sexual assault and violence seriously and uses all resources necessary to conduct thorough investigations.

“If it is determined that any sexual assault report was not properly investigated by the OPP, we will reopen that investigation,” Hawkes said.

“We encourage victims to continue to come forward and report crimes and our officers will continue to offer professional support and referrals to resources within the communities we serve. I want all victims of sexual assault or any crime to have confidence in the OPP and our ability to investigate crimes and bring those responsible to justice.”

Farther north, up Highway 12, Midland Police have already conducted an internal review.

“Our staff sergeant in charge of criminal investigations was assigned the task of reviewing every sexual assault case investigated by Midland Police Service for the last three years,” Insp. Ron Wheeldon wrote in an email.

Wheeldon said the officer completed the review Feb. 10 and determined all sexual assault cases covering the years 2014 to 2016 had been properly categorized, with 22% of those cases classified as “unfounded.”

As well, Wheeldon said, all of the force’s sexual assault investigators have been reminded about the differences between the words “unfounded” and “unsubstantiated.”

“All officers, including supervisors and records staff, were updated regarding the information and concerns from the originating news article,” he said.

In Barrie, meanwhile, city police are conducting a similar review, focusing on the years 2015 and 2016.

“I think that with the national attention that’s been placed on the (Globe and Mail) report, and the concerns that have been raised by community members, in most communities across the country, we need to look at our practices,” said Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

“Everybody is taking this quite seriously. To be a victim of such a traumatic case ... we want to make sure we’re looking after our victims.”

Barrie police had a 25% rate of sexual assault reports – 174 of 697 in Barrie (population 146,336) – that were deemed unfounded during 2010-14, meaning investigators don’t think a crime took place or was attempted. The Ontario average was also 25%.

In 2015, 110 cases were reported to Barrie police, with 20 cases or 18% unfounded. In 2016, there were 122 cases, with 18 cases or 15% unfounded.

Kathy Willis is executive director of Athena’s Sexual Assault and Advocacy Centre, which serves Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Alliston and Collingwood.

She said Barrie police should be looking at all of its data on sexual assaults, not just from two years, to not only do a thorough review but also to look at any patterns, in terms of perpetrators.

“I don’t think it’s enough,” she said of reviewing only 2015 and 2016. “I think they should be doing a more comprehensive review. If you have the data, why wouldn’t you get everything you possibly can from it?”

Greenwood said that could happen.

“We wanted to look at the most current (data) and we will make a determination based on the two-year review,” she said. “We’ll look to assess whether we should go back to the previous five years to look at those matters also.”

The Globe and Mail obtained Barrie police sexual assault records through a Freedom of Information request for the years 2010-14. Barrie police numbers combine reported sexual assaults, sexual assaults with a weapon, and aggravated sexual assault occurrences.

“We are conducting a review not just of the occurrences or the reports that were provided to Barrie Police Service; we are looking at our whole practice around the handling of sexual assault cases,” Greenwood said.

While OPP hasn’t indicated when its review might be finished, Barrie city police said it will take eight months to complete its review before presenting it to Barrie’s police services board.

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has encouraged “all police services to review practices around sexual assault investigations,” while federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said police forces should reassess how they manage sex assault complaints.

– With files from Bob Bruton

andrewphilips@live.ca