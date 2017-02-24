Letter: Apples to oranges

Re Supply management best for producers, citizens, column, Feb. 24

Bruce Muirhead dutifully sang for his supper in his defence of supply management, yet his arguments are riddled with half-truths, conjecture and fear-mongering.

He compared apples and oranges when he claimed that retail dairy prices are more expensive in non-supply-managed New Zealand than in Canada. He ignored any examination of what New Zealand retail dairy prices would have been had supply management been kept.

Furthermore, Muirhead claims the U.S. subsidizes its dairy farmers “to the tune of billions of dollars annually” yet provides no evidence to support his claim.

Even worse, Muirhead claims that without supply management, Canada would be “forced” to subsidize our dairy farmers to the extent he claims, but never proves, the U.S. subsidizes theirs.

Most galling is Muirhead’s claim that getting rid of supply management would “destroy the family farm.” The truth on the rural routes is that supply management has long since been a huge threat to family farms because the legislatively entitled purchasing power enjoyed by supply managed farmers has made their non-supply-managed neighbours second class.

Because supply management has created a rural aristocracy, it will be neither missed nor mourned in the farm community.

Stephen Thompson

Clinton