Fraser Institute earns failing grade

What’s the point? That’s the question that prevails in the wake of this week’s release of the Fraser Institute’s annual ranking of Ontario secondary schools.

According to those ratings, Orillia’s three high schools are not doing a very good job. Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School achieved a six out of 10, while Orillia Secondary School (OSS) failed the test thanks to a 4.7 rating and Twin Lakes Secondary School did even worse, scoring 3.9 out of 10.

According to a Fraser Institute press release, “the act of publicly rating and ranking schools attracts attention and this can provide motivation. Schools that perform well or show consistent improvement are applauded. Poorly performing schools generate concern, as do those whose performance is deteriorating. This inevitable attention provides an incentive for all those connected with a school to focus on student results.”

But before parents start wringing their hands and wonder how their young charges might succeed at such failing institutions, perspective is needed. These myopic rankings are based entirely – and solely – on how Grade 9 students fared during their Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) math tests and how Grade 10 pupils scored on the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

It’s a little like ranking a restaurant before you have a chance to sample its menu. It’s merely a snapshot of a small segment of the school’s population during a moment in time by attempting to attach a score to results on standardized tests. And, frankly, it wouldn’t matter if all three schools scored near-perfect results, because, either way, it’s nowhere near a realistic picture of what it’s like to be a student in a particular school or how a school prepares its students for a life after high school.

Local principals correctly caution people not to read too much into the rankings. OSS principal Jim Sammon said the ratings provide a “very narrow view” of a school. He said the numbers, for example, cannot reflect the culture of a school, the rapport between staff and students, the breadth and variety of extra-curricular programs and intangibles that encourage students to “spread their wings.”

“When I look at where they ended up ranking us, it’s not a good indication,” said Sammon. “This is an amazing school with great students.”

Let’s face it: We all want our high-school students to have a solid grasp of reading, writing and arithmetic. It’s imperative in a knowledge-based economy. But a standardized test written by an anxious Grade 9 student should not be used as a measuring stick to quantify the success – or lack thereof – of a school.

The Fraser Institute Report Card should be given a failing grade, and shelved. It serves no real purpose as each school already knows where its students sit when it comes to EQAO results. What would be much more impactful is a Fraser Institute initiative that helps identify trends related to how tomorrow’s students are learning and how high-school programming could help fill gaps that exist in the workplace. That type of meaningful research would benefit students – not publicly castigate them for faring poorly on a poorly designed test.