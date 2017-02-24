La La Land – starring Miles Teller and Emma Watson as Sebastian and Mia, instead of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone?

That was the song-and-dance coupling at one point in the staggered history of this year’s most awarded movie.

Director Damien Chazelle, who started writing his dream musical romance in 2009, recalls putting the script away and concentrating on his more achievable early hit Whiplash, based on his own experiences as a student jazz drummer. Whiplash, in turn, made La La Land achievable.

“There were so many permutations of couples,” Chazelle recalled when La La Land opened to acclaim at the Toronto International Film Festival (where it won the People’s Choice award). It has won Producers Guild, SAG and Director’s Guild awards – the latter of which suggests that Chazelle will become, at 32, the youngest person to ever win a directing Oscar.

“I wrote Whiplash (in which Teller played a jazz drum student, abused by an insane music teacher) in a burst of frustration from trying to get this movie off the ground. It was, ‘Okay, I’m not having a lot of success making a big musical where people fly up into the stars. So maybe I should try and convince people to let me direct something I could arguably direct – something small, just in a few rooms, about a world I know.

“In many ways, I made Whiplash in order to convince people that I could make La La Land.

“And Miles and I started talking about it when I was working him on Whiplash. And at that point it was going to be him and Emma Watson. Then we were waiting for financing and suddenly she couldn’t do it, and then he couldn’t do it.

“In many ways, it’s a by-product of trying to get a movie like this made. There was always some element missing. We’d have a cast but no money. Then we’d have money but no cast

“I still feel so lucky. As soon as we got the cast and the money at the same time, it was like, ‘We better f---ing shoot right now! Because it’s the last chance we’re going to get.’”

A lifelong movie junkie with a particular fascination for musicals, Chazelle passed on Broadway veterans for the leads (though Stone had recently portrayed Sally Bowles there in Cabaret). The movie has been praised for its naturalistic approach, and innocence of style, but he says that may be the most retro aspect of it.

“Part of what makes musicals hard today is they’ve lost the naturalism they used to have. We think of old Hollywood as pre-verisimilitude, everything was super-stylized and no one acted like real life. But if you looked at the older musicals, they looked much more like real life than recent musicals do. If you hear Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers sing, it feels very much like the way they talk, it feels effortless. You had actresses like Audrey Hepburn, who didn’t begin as singers, but were able to trace a beautiful through-line from their acting.

“What I really didn’t want was that kind of thing that you see in some musicals where there’s a scene, and someone’s talking and you’re with it. And then suddenly the timbre of her voice changes and you hear something that was done in an audio booth millions of miles away.

“You’re f---ing belting out auto-tune like you’re on American Idol all of a sudden. When people say they hate musicals, I think a large part is that.”

