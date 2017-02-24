Council meets to discuss capital plan

Orillia councillors sunk their teeth back into the city’s corporate plan during a special meeting Friday while also reviewing conflict-of-interest guidelines.

Councillors and senior staff gathered at the Leacock Museum to discuss and review the plan that provides an overview of big-ticket items they would like addressed during their current term and beyond.

“It’s an encapsulation of many of the projects we identified as priorities,” Mayor Steve Clarke said following the more than three-hour session.

During earlier corporate planning sessions, council considered the needs, challenges and opportunities of the community following six themes, ranging from supporting recreation, investing in transportation and enabling economic development, to participating in and promoting community wellness, demonstrating environmental leadership and excelling in corporate governance and administration.

Coun. Mason Ainsworth said he’s happy with how the transportation file is proceeding since council’s term began in late 2014.

“One of the highlights for me was to hear about our transit plan,” Ainsworth said. “We’re getting two more buses and already have three, so we’ll have five to better serve residents.”

Councillors voted to forward the plan to their next council meeting, March 6, when it will be received as information. As well, they agreed to have semiannual reviews of the plan for updates on where they are in terms of the plan’s development.

“Every six months, we’ll get an update on each of these action plans we identified earlier,” Clarke said.

Prior to the corporate plan review, councillors heard from Nigel Bellchamber, the city’s closed-meeting investigator and integrity commissioner.

“It was a good reminder of civility and respect,” Clarke said. “We’re just over halfway through our term, so the timing was great. It was a great reminder to all of us that civility doesn’t happen by accident.”

Ainsworth said it was also good to hear Bellchamber explain in greater detail the province’s plan, introduced last fall, to “modernize municipal legislation” through a variety of initiatives, including improving access to justice for the public and for municipal councillors by allowing integrity commissioners to investigate complaints, and requiring municipalities to have a code of conduct for members of municipal councils and local boards.

“He outlined the code of conduct and how it applies to make sure we’re on the same page,” Ainsworth said, noting Bellchamber also reviewed “what the future looks like in terms of the new regulations.”

Added Clarke: “He’s a very good resource to have and reminds council to consider beforehand, ‘Is this appropriate? Is this inappropriate?’”

