There will be no four-peat for the Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School varsity boys’ hockey team.

After three years of high-school hockey dominance, the Flames, who skated to a 4-3 regular-season record this winter, were eliminated Thursday when the upstart Jean Vanier Catholic High School Storm (Collingwood) shocked the defending champions in a 3-2 thriller at Rotary Place.

The visiting Storm scored the game’s lone goal of the opening frame, moments after winning a key faceoff halfway through the period. Early in the second, the Flames knotted the score, but Vanier tallied a last-minute power-play goal to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.

In the final frame, the two teams exchanged goals, but the Flames could not pot the equalizer as they fell agonizingly short in the Catholic School Athletics of Simcoe County (CSASC) semifinal.

Vanier will now play for a league title, while Fogarty will pack up its skates.

It’s been quite a run for the Flames, who had won three straight CSASC crowns and three straight Georgian Bay titles during their impressive run.

Fogarty represented the region at the provincial high-school championships in each of those years, earning a bronze medal two years ago against the best teams from across the province.

In Thursday’s heartbreaking loss, Tyler Gysbers and Colten MacDonald scored for the Flames, while Logan Matthews backstopped the effort and kept his team in the game early on when the Storm outplayed its regional rivals.

