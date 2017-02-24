Chamber hands out business awards

Change text size for the story

The Orillia Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses Thursday night during its annual Business Achievement Awards.

Several businesses and a couple of non-profits received awards during the ceremony at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.

Award winners are as follows:

Entrepreneurial Initiative

Momma Mari’s

Harold + Ferne: The Local Goods Co.

Driverseat Orillia

Rustica Pizza Vino

The Shack

Leadership in Training

Community Development Corporation

Paradigm Precision

Longevity Award

Wagg’s Ltd. (115 years in business)

Just Elaine’s (30 years in business)

Strengthening Our Communities

K. McKechnie Architectural Design/Scott Inc. Design + Build

Mark Goode Mortgage Man Dominion Lending Centres

Abernethy’s Foodland

Company Expansion

Headstart Construction

Customer Service

Assante Capital Management

Town’s Jewellers

Site Enhancement – New Construction

The Orsi Group

Site Enhancement – Renovation and Upgrade

Couchiching Conservancy

Mariposa Market

Accutrac Capital

Marketing and Promotion

Men in Kilts Window Cleaning

Downtown Orillia Management Board

Technological Advancement

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Rebuilding Orillia

Mark IV Brothers

St. Paul’s Centre

Green Award

Shine Juice Bar and Cafe

Hats Off Award

Orillia Youth Centre

KRS Crane Rentals Inc.

Northern Business Equipment