Chamber hands out business awards
The Orillia Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses Thursday night during its annual Business Achievement Awards.
Several businesses and a couple of non-profits received awards during the ceremony at Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Award winners are as follows:
Entrepreneurial Initiative
Momma Mari’s
Harold + Ferne: The Local Goods Co.
Driverseat Orillia
Rustica Pizza Vino
The Shack
Leadership in Training
Community Development Corporation
Paradigm Precision
Longevity Award
Wagg’s Ltd. (115 years in business)
Just Elaine’s (30 years in business)
Strengthening Our Communities
K. McKechnie Architectural Design/Scott Inc. Design + Build
Mark Goode Mortgage Man Dominion Lending Centres
Abernethy’s Foodland
Company Expansion
Headstart Construction
Customer Service
Assante Capital Management
Town’s Jewellers
Site Enhancement – New Construction
The Orsi Group
Site Enhancement – Renovation and Upgrade
Couchiching Conservancy
Mariposa Market
Accutrac Capital
Marketing and Promotion
Men in Kilts Window Cleaning
Downtown Orillia Management Board
Technological Advancement
Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital
Rebuilding Orillia
Mark IV Brothers
St. Paul’s Centre
Green Award
Shine Juice Bar and Cafe
Hats Off Award
Orillia Youth Centre
KRS Crane Rentals Inc.
Northern Business Equipment