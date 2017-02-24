News Local

A day for the villains

Andrew Philips

By Andrew Philips, Special to Postmedia Network

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Warminster Elementary School students celebrated superhero villain day with plenty of looks Friday. From a mad professor and a hypnotist, to plenty of variations of more established cartoon baddies, the villains won the day.

