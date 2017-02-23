Showing some appreciation

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES There were no stop signs impeding the celebrations of the school crossing guards as they gathered in the mayor's office to mark Orillia's school crossing guard appreciation day. The city has 18 employees, 13 full-time and five part-time, who help children at various locations across the city get to schools and back safely. Pictured, from left, in front, are Doug Mills, Debbie Daniel, Diane Wilson, Amanda Lagendyk, Tom Daniel and Jodi Lloyd, trustee for the Simcoe County District School Board. Standing in the back row, left to right, are Inspector Pat Morris, Orillia OPP, Ted Kettley, Joe Pisani, Borden Schubert, John Mitchell and Coun. Jeff Clark.