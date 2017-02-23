Reconsider the salty solution

You've probably had your fair share of shoveling this winter. Chances are, you've also sprinkled quite a bit of salt around your house. About a month ago, there was such a high need for salt that some of the major stores in town could not keep up with the demand and had no stock for several days. Fortunately, you can now find ice-salt or traction-salt pretty much everywhere. At some point, you might have asked yourself, what is ice-salt? Is it really salt? Is it the same as table salt? Could we have used table salt in a time of serious need? And why does salt melt snow faster? Could we use something other than salt?

Ice-salt or de-icers can have different composition. Usually, it will be one or a combination of the following compounds: sodium chloride, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, sodium acetate, calcium magnesium acetate, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, or urea. Regular ice-salt is usually sodium chloride, calcium chloride or a combination of the two. So why is it that adding these salts to ice will make them melt "faster"? Pure water freezes at 0 degrees Celsius. When a soluble solid (that is, a solid that can dissolve in water) is added to ice, the freezing temperature of the resulting solution drops. This means that the ice that is touching the little crystal of salt melts and a solution is formed. This solution runs down and through the snow, melting more ice along the way, often making a layer of liquid brine under solid ice and snow that makes it easier to shovel or plow.

All ice-salt will state something like "melts down to -15 C," or some other temperature. A quick check of your favourite store's stock will show that different manufacturers (that use the same ingredient in their product) claim different effective minimum temperatures of melting. How is that possible? If the purity is the same and the snow de-icer it's mixed with is the same, a given compound will only work to a certain temperature, regardless of who packages it. The determination of the minimum temperature a given product will work to depends on the concentration of the dissolved salt in the melted ice. Calculating what this maximum concentration is, however, not trivial, because when solutions are highly concentrated, they do not behave like pure water (which would allow for simple calculations). In general, salts that have only two ions like sodium chloride (NaCl: one sodium, one chloride) will stop working at higher temperatures than salts that have more than two ions, such as calcium chloride (CaCl2: one calcium, two chlorides). This is why products containing calcium chloride are always rated to at least -20 oC. Urea stays as a molecule in solution (it doesn't split into ions), which is why it doesn't work if the temperature is too low (though it claims to be safer for pets).

Could you have used some table salt on your steps if you really needed to? Absolutely. In fact, you could have used any solid that dissolves in water, like sugar. It may sound strange because we're so used to adding salt, but adding sugar has the same effect on ice: it will melt it by lowering the freezing point of the resulting solution. But just like urea, sugar remains as molecules in solution, and would only melt snow at fairly mild temperatures. There are other reasons why sugar may not be a common choice of de-icer: it could make surfaces sticky and it is more expensive than salt. Nonetheless, beet juice, the waste product from sugar beets, has been used in road de-icing. Sometimes it is mixed with salt, which prevents it from bouncing of the road, minimizing losses and therefore reducing the overall amount of salt spread and that which runs off. Other times, it is mixed with brine and sprayed on roads before snow events, so that it starts acting as soon as the snow hits the ground. Several municipalities across Canada routinely use beet juice because it is not corrosive and decreases the amount of salt used, therefore reducing the amount of salt that makes it to streams and lakes.

According to Environment Canada, in 2009 we spread four million tonnes of salt on our roads, or about 110 kg per person. All that salt eventually makes its way to surface water and groundwater. Chloride can interfere with how animals regulate the uptake of salt into their bodies, and concentrations above 800 ppm are harmful to most freshwater aquatic organisms. For short periods after a snow melt, the concentration of salt in wetlands near highways can surpass these levels, impacting the survival of crustaceans, salamanders, frogs, fish, plants and other organisms. There's even some evidence that it could hasten invasions of non-native plant species that are more tolerant to salt.

So how much salt is enough? Many would argue that we don't need salt at all. The City of Orillia only uses de-icers on main roads (arterial and collector roads) and sand is used on most local roads. Sand provides increased traction but because it does not dissolve to make a solution in water, it will not adjust the melting point of ice. It is no coincidence that the same roads that may receive salt are the only ones that are supposed to be plowed to bare pavement in the centre, whereas most local roads are plowed only to a snow-packed surface condition. At an individual level, however, we use salt around our homes, often times applying it too liberally. Next time you use a de-icer on your front steps, think how much do you really need to just make shoveling easier, rather than to do minimal work.

Dr. Thamara Laredo and Dr. Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. We want to know what's in your mind! "Science in the making" is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.