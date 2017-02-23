Open police meeting Tuesday

While it might not exactly be a Mardi Gras party, the city's Police Services Board hopes members of the public have time next Tuesday to attend a special meeting.

As part of the Orillia OPP's action plan, the public is invited to the open meeting that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in city council chambers.

The event will give the public a chance to hear from detachment commander Insp. Pat Morris on local initiatives and plans for the coming year while also voicing any concerns along with what they view as priority areas they would like to see the local force address.