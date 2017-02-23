SYDNEY, Australia — One of three Canadian women accused of trying to import a large amount of cocaine into Australia last year while on a luxurious cruise will remain in custody until her trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 28.

A lawyer for Melina Roberge of Granby, Que., was scheduled to file a bail application today, but a court clerk in Sydney says the lawyer withdrew the request.

According to the New Zealand Herald, there was "no hope" for getting bail.

Roberge, 23, was arrested with Isabelle Lagace, 28, and Andre Tamine, 64, on Aug. 29, 2016 after the luxury cruise ship MS Sea Princess docked in Sydney.

Australian authorities allegedly found 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $30.5 million packed in suitcases. The Quebecers were each charged with one count of bringing a commercial quantity of cocaine into the country.

Roberge and her co-accused made headlines after it emerged they had posted numerous pictures of themselves highlighting their lavish vacation on Instagram.

Lagace pleaded guilty in December and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

Tamine trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 28. Bail applications filed on behalf of Lagace and Tamine had earlier been denied.

-With files from Postmedia Network