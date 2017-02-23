Musical seeks funding

A new musical is coming to town.

David Fanstone, an Orillia resident, is asking for the community’s help in raising money for a musical about canines, set to open June 20. The New Sunshine Festival is asking people to enter a contest by making a minimum donation of $20 at a GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/dogparkjamboree), then post a photo of their dog on the festival’s Facebook page (facebook.com/adogparkjamboree). A majority of the entry pledge will go toward funding the show, but 25% of it will go to the Orillia branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Contest ends May 1, and results will be announced later the same month.

Rehearsal workshops will begin two weeks before the show date, with GoFundMe donors invited to partial viewings before the show is open to the public.

Tickets are available at newsunshinefestival.com.