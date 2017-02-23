LETTER: Trump and Trudeau

It's been a month since President Trump took over the White House.

In that time Twitter has become the latest policy tool, there are line-ups in the street and protests at the airport, allies are now just acquaintances, and Saturday Night Live has never been so popular.

Yet among all the tongue-clucking there has been some serious analysis suggesting Trump's so-called victory was provided by a Liberal elite that despises the concerns of the common man.

The CBC interviewed someone who was a woman, a Muslim, and a Trump supporter. They asked why she would vote that way given what he had said. Her answer was "they all exaggerate."

This presumed triumph of "alternative facts" has shocked many. But what his election actually illustrates is the emergence of alternative beliefs. The way things are interpreted has always mattered more than the so-called facts. Less than three out of 10 Americans chose Trump's view of the world, but in an outdated voting system, his presidency is no surprise.

On this side of the border, it's been a year since the largest voting block in the country, some 9 million people, were prevented from sending anyone to Parliament under the First-Past-the-Post system.

As Prime Minister Trudeau took over the office, he promised this would never happen again. He promptly waited half a year to form a committee to study the matter, and I think was unfairly coerced into not stacking the committee with Liberal-party faithfuls. He launched an insignificant survey designed to deliver the muddled results that democracy has always depended on. After asking his committee how to strengthen our vote, he announced the very next day that nobody in this country was interested in having their votes count. It seems the liberal elites are betraying us yet again.

Liberalism is simply the political face of modernity. It means we no longer burn witches as a matter of social policy, or burn books as a matter of educational policy. Yet, we "burn" ballots as a matter of political policy. It is very telling that the second largest voting block in Canada, 8 million of us, just didn't bother voting at all. Perhaps it was laziness, perhaps it was apathy. Perhaps we treasure our ballots too much to cast them onto the PMs barbeque.

For all the contrast in style between these two leaders, their willingness to mould the truth is very similar. As candidates, neither could connive even three out of 10 members of their respective electorates to vote for them. Both took this as stunning endorsements of their so-called middle class agendas. As government leaders, both came to power on the coat tails of electoral systems in deep, desperate need of reform. Neither is going to do anything about it. In this sense, Trudeau and Trump make quite the pair.

David Stinson

Orillia