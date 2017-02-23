Let the laughter linger a little longer

The cowbells used to lull her to sleep, the gentle meandering sound of the cows let loose. And the crickets, soothing and steady. In the mornings she would breakfast on blueberries, head off with the dogs to roam the land where her Mi'kmaq (also Micmaw) godparents lived, swim in the freshwater lake.

Free, unable to imagine that she, Lois Hawkes, would soon leave Parrsboro, N.S. (age six) for a place where cowbells were never heard, and people didn't laugh in the easy, natural way her native friends did. A people Lois was not kin to but felt at home with, as she felt at home with cowbells and crickets.

At Jesse Ketchum public school (downtown Toronto) she was threatened with the strap for laughing in the schoolyard after the bell rang, unused to rigid order, to laughter being regulated, to being the only kid who laughed freely.

Miss Taylor saved her, said she didn't know any better. A girl who used to stop and sing with the Salvation Army when she passed them playing on the street corner. Who came from a place where people danced in barns and all the girls got a Toni because the morning dew, heavy as a wet blanket, played havoc with their hair.

Why did they call it Toronto the Good, Lois wondered. There was nothing good about the noise, about losing her freedom. Nothing good about ending up in Children's Aid (after her parents divorced) and losing touch with her little brother. They called her a problem child because she was always asking for him. Because when they allowed her to spend a weekend now and then with her brother she was watchful and protective, wouldn't let anyone harm him.

No one tried to understand. No one seemed to notice that she only bucked when they tried to corral her (Lois preferred farm chores to doing dishes), or cared why she was angry. No one seemed to count the losses she endured. (Besides losing her Nova Scotia home and her mother for a time, Lois lost track of her brother for 27 years.)

She got back to her mother (only 15 when she'd married), who struggled to make a living performing with the Canadian Western Sweethearts, and had Lois earn her allowance by getting up to sing a song or two. Only by 12 her girlish voice had changed and Lois was blooming in other ways, ways she tried to disguise, tying down her ample breasts. She didn't want to be a girl, girls had it rotten. And being beautiful wasn't necessarily helpful, good looks could cause a lot of trouble. Her mother's second husband taught her that.

As did living at a Cabbagetown boarding house where the bootlegging landlady had once been a beauty, and gambling and other activities could lead to someone getting thrown down the stairs or a girl getting her jaw broken. Lois was fond of the girls who worked the streets. They could tell a person just about anything about life, having "heard it all and done it all," Lois says. Marry rich, one advised. She could love a rich man just as well as a poor one and if things went wrong at least she'd be better off growing old in the Bahamas.

Only Lois didn't marry rich. The man she married when she found herself pregnant didn't care to hold down a regular job. Wasn't regular in his domestic habits either, sometimes happy and sometimes smashing up the house in a rage. What did I do, Lois used to ask herself. Why does he hate me? When it was likely himself he hated, or how his life had turned out. Or maybe, as it later occurred to her, illness that caused his violent mood swings.

Trapped, the girl who'd started out with 450 acres to roam. Walking on eggshells all the time but afraid to be alone for fear she'd lose her son to a foster home like her mother before her.

Maybe she was never really suited to the office work she trained for. Between the cost of streetcars, and clothing, and a babysitter Lois hardly brought home any money. And maybe she was too beautiful to fit in with her co-workers, too real, and too plucky. Did you ever think of working in a bar, her boss suggested, after watching Lois defend herself in an argument.

She hated the first year: the demanding customers, the disgusting remarks the men made to her, the fights that broke out among the booze-laden motorcycle gangs and construction workers. But Lois, four-feet-ten inches of determination got the hang of it, knew who was trouble and what to do about it. If you hit me, she'd say, ushering an undesirable patron to the door, every man in the place is going to be on you. And if I hit you you'll look like an idiot, logic that no one was fool enough to challenge.

It paid well tending bar, listening to other people's troubles, looking fetching as a cocktail waitress and a go-go girl. It paid enough for Lois to scrape up most of the downpayment on a house. She wanted a proper home for her son; wanted what she and her mother used to dream of while living in rented rooms. She'd buy her the old Tupper house back in Nova Scotia one day, Lois used to say. They'd live in that big old summer house and never be cramped again.

And Lois got the chance, after working some 25 years at the bar. After -- her looks no longer dewy as a Parrsboro morning -- she turned to real estate, bought a few houses and became a landlady, having likely picked up the knack from the bootlegger who'd been like a mother to her in her Cabbagetown days. Had the means and the courage to at last get divorced.

But Ottawa House, the summer home of Sir Charles Tupper, was by then in need of considerable repair, no longer a wise investment. And Lois had discovered another route home. Not to Nova Scotia, but via one of her Toronto tenants to the outskirts of Orillia, where she found a house with spacious rooms, and windows through which a deer or a rabbit or a red-tailed hawk might be spotted. A house not far from Rama, where Lois helped out as a PSW. A place where, despite never getting back to Nova Scotia, and losing her son to illness, Lois found laughter again.

All her life Lois had chosen laughter over tears. Got tired of people who came into the bar feeling sorry for themselves, always singing the blues. When the native people she'd loved since childhood had lost their land, their way of life, endured mistreatment (things Lois could relate to to some degree) and never lost their beauty, never stopped laughing with all the sweet uncomplicated charm of a dewy morning.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.