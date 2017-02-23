ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – While Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) continues to thrive, it could be getting even busier with an impending arrangement with the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA).

Almost two years ago, the GTAA brought together a number of regional airports, Lake Simcoe included, to discuss how airports in southern Ontario can support the regional growth anticipated in the next three decades.

Since that initial discussion, the group has continued to collaborate, according to GTAA spokeswoman Lorrie McKee, and Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is in the loop.

“Forecasts tell us that southern Ontario’s growing population and gross domestic product will translate into significant aviation demand in the years ahead,” she said. “Together, we’re discussing how the regional airports can support this growth, and what roles each airport can play going forward.”

Late last year, the GTAA announced its vision to become the world’s next "mega-hub" airport to support increased trade, tourism and foreign direct investments, McKee said.

“In looking at mega-hubs around the world it is clear to us that they rely on a network of regional airports to help support their region's aviation needs,” she said. “Toronto Pearson International Airport will continue to be the region’s long-haul international airport and how aviation demand translates for each (of the hub airports) in the region will vary.

“But together with their communities, each airport will determine what role they can play in supporting aviation growth in southern Ontario,” McKee added.

Since opening in 1991 with a 3,500-foot runway - which has since been expanded to 6,000 feet – the Oro-Medonte Line 7 facility has become home to a number of businesses or organizations, including G&G Jet Centre, which has recently moved into its 34,000 square-foot hangar.

Other tenants include Georgian Air, Hyrdo One, Air Bravo, Flightpath Charter Airways, Presidential Air, Elevated Aviation, Future Air and the OPP as well as the Canada Border Services Agency.

Discussions with the GTAA are ongoing and announcements about details are forthcoming, according to LSRA manager Mike Drumm.

“The opportunity is huge in that we can work collaboratively with the GTAA, which is going to provide a growth opportunity for our airport,” he said. “As the traffic continues to grow at Toronto, there’s going to be a change in how they operate, which is going to cause air carriers to look for new market opportunities.

“The purpose of the regional airport system is to provide those other segments with conduits from which they can continue their business,” Drumm added. “The LSRA will be in that top 10 group of airports (involved with the hub) where air carriers may look, where previously they may have glanced by us.”

There has been $4.5 million in private investment in the last two years at the airport located between Barrie and Orillia, he said.

“We’re working with various parties to continue that trend. We’re going to have a joint, collaborative marketing approach now to this airport through the GTAA,” Drumm said. “This is going to provide that greater opportunity to what we’ve already cultivated on our own.”

The collaboration bodes well for the airport and the region, he added.

“The GTAA will be indirectly marketing our facility and our region as part of their attempt to help alleviate their own growth pressures. It’s our opportunity to capitalize on this,” Drumm said. “Airports are economic enablers and catalysts. This is a conduit that brings business into the region and provides international access.”

Lake Simcoe Regional Airport is jointly owned by the City of Barrie (60%), the County of Simcoe (20%) and the Township of Oro-Medonte (20%), and is managed by Lake Simcoe Regional Airport Inc., a municipal service corporation which is responsible for the airport’s operation and maintenance.

